Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Inaugural Celebrations
1. Beyonce"I can't even describe how I felt," said Beyonce (in an Armani Prive gown with Swarovski brooches), who fought back tears after singing "At Last" for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington D.C. "I'm just so lucky to be part of history. It's probably the most important day of my life and I'm so grateful."
2. Leonardo DiCaprioLeonardo DiCaprio (in Giorgio Armani) introduced Vice President Joe Biden at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball who spoke briefly before having his first dance with wife Jill. Denzel Washington, Ray Romano, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah and Kate Walsh were also on hand as presenters for the special night.
3. The Inaugural DanceMichelle Obama dazzled on the dance floor Tuesday night at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington D.C. wearing an elegant, one-shouldered ivory gown created for her by 26-year-old designer Jason Wu. She paired the modern look with chandelier earrings, diamond bangles and cocktail rings. The President summed up his wife’s look best, right before their first dance (to Beyonce’s rendition of “At Last") when he said, “First of all, how good looking is my wife?”
4. Mariah Carey"Ya'll make some noise for my hero," shouted the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball's MC Nick Cannon as he introduced his wife Mariah Carey (in Dolce & Gabbana). The Grammy-winning singer then performed her hit song "Hero" for the emotional crowd.
5. Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Will.i.amAfter their first dance at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball, the President and First Lady picked up the pace and danced to Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours." The hit song was performed by an all-star lineup including Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Will.i.am, Shakira, Mary J. Blige, Faith Hill, Adam Levine, Mariah Carey, Sting and Stevie Wonder himself.
6. Jennifer LopezAfter a few solos, Marc Anthony surprised the crowd at the Western Inaugural Ball when he welcomed wife Jennifer Lopez (in Marchesa) to the stage. The couple sang a romantic duet in Spanish while the audience awaited the arrival of Joe and Jill Biden and Barack and Michelle Obama. The Western Ball, held at the Washington Convention Center, was one of ten balls the Bidens and Obamas were expected to attend.
7. Star-Spotting!The MTV and ServiceNation's Be the Change: Live From the Inaugural Ball brought out stars like Tobey Maguire, Demi Moore (in Donna Karan), Ashton Kutcher and Rosario Dawson (in Dolce & Gabbana) who eagerly awaited the arrival of the President and First Lady. "It's bananas!" said Dawson who helped host the event on MTV. "I hope that the movement is not going to stop, I hope that this energy will keep moving forward because we have a lot of work to do."
8. Kanye WestKanye West got the crowd going at MTV and ServiceNation's Be The Change: Live From the Inaugural Ball at the Washington Hilton with his hits "Heartless" and "Touch the Sky." The rapper suited up in a black tux and leather gloves for the ball, which also included performances from Fall Out Boy and Kid Rock.
9. Courteney Cox and David ArquetteCourteney Cox and David Arquette walked the red carpet at the Recording Industry Association of America's Inaugural Ball, benefiting Feeding America, looking sharp in classic black ensembles. When asked for her impression of the day the actress said, "I'm really proud to be an American."
10. Anne HathawayBride Wars star Anne Hathaway looked stunning in a red silk chiffon Dior gown, earrings by C. Greene and a Sara Weinstock cocktail ring at the Creative Coalition's Inaugural Ball. Ron Howard, Susan Sarandon, Kerry Washington, Marcia Cross and Adrian Grenier also made the cross-country trip for the event held at the Harmon Center for the Arts in Washington D.C.
See the best dressed stars from the inaugural balls!
11. The New First FamilyAfter being sworn in as the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama shared a moment with daughters Malia and Sasha at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Michelle chose a wool lace dress and matching jacket by Isabel Toledo for the occasion.
12. Beyonce and Jay-ZBeyonce and Jay-Z snuggled to stay warm at the inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. Beyonce-who closed the We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration with "America the Beautiful" on Sunday-will sing "At Last" for the Obamas' official first dance at the Neighborhood Ball later tonight.
13. Michelle ObamaThe soon-to-be First Lady (in J. Crew) did some friendly hand-slapping while she hosted the Kids Inaugural: We Are the Future concert at the Verizon Center in D.C. The event-which included performances by Miley Cyrus, Bow Wow and the Jonas Brothers-paid tribute to military families and today's youth, causes close to Obama who told the audience, "We need every American to serve their community including young people. We can all do something special."
14. Miley Cyrus"Are you guys having fun? You are the future!" declared Miley Cyrus (in Reem Acra) to a packed crowd of children and military families, at the Kids Inaugural: We Are the Future concert. The teen star joined host Michelle Obama and performers Demi Lovato, Bow Wow and the Jonas Brothers at the Verizon Center in D.C.
15. Star-Spotting!The stylish group gathered on the red carpet at the Huffington Post's Pre-Inaugural Ball at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. Stars like Demi Moore, Ashley Judd and Shakira noshed on crab cakes and mini chicken-salad sandwiches, while hundreds of guests waited in the never-ending bar lines.
16. Teri Hatcher and her daughter EmersonDesperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher and her daughter Emerson arrived at the Huffington Post party in color-coordinating outfits. The mother-daughter duo were hopefully long gone as the clock struck midnight and the energized crowd cheered on Sheryl Crow who performed "A Change Would Do You Good," and Sting who belted out "Brand New Day."
17. Bow Wow and AshantiBow Wow and Ashanti took in a night of hip hop's top talent at the Presidential Status Inaugural Ball in Washington D.C. At LOVE nightclub, rappers T.I., Akon and Young Jeezy performed their biggest hits and led the crowd in chants of "Obama," while guests like Beyonce and Jay-Z were treated to signature Belvedere cocktails including The Red, White and Blue and The Amazin.
18. Ashton Kutcher and Demi MooreOn the eve of the inauguration Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore added some star power to the Entertainment Industry Foundation and Service Nation's "A New Era of Service" breakfast at Ballou Senior High School in Washington, D.C. They joined Tobey Maguire in spreading the word that community service and volunteerism is everyone's responsibility in 2009. The Hollywood couple also made an appearance on Oprah, who was taping her show in the nation's capital.
19. UsherWhile Barack Obama painted walls at the Sasha Bruce House for homeless teens, Usher showed his commitment to service as he picked up a power tool for the ServiceNation's Simon Elementary makeover project. The R&B singer worked alongside a group of students to give their library the upgrade it needed.
20. Jessica Alba and Jamie FoxxJessica Alba and Jamie Foxx hosted a Sunday night party at D.C.'s Renaissance Hotel for Declare Yourself, a non-profit organization dedicated to registering young voters. The event was one of the most star-studded pre-inauguration parties so far, with cameos from Lindsay Lohan, Samantha Ronson, Hayden Panettiere and Ben Affleck.
21. Star-Spotting!Superstar couple Jennifer Lopez (in Marchesa) and Marc Anthony partied with Shakira at the 2009 Latino Inaugural Gala at D.C.'s Union Station on Sunday night. Lopez introduced her husband's performance after praising the new president. "Yes we can," she said to the cheering crowd, "We all stood together and said 'Yes we will.'" The trio was joined by some of the biggest stars in Latino community, including Wilmer Valderrama, Rosario Dawson, and American Idol's David Archuleta who started the evening with "The Star-Spangled Banner."
22. Barack and Michelle ObamaOn Sunday afternoon, Barack and Michelle Obama (in Narciso Rodriguez) celebrated with the stars at the Lincoln Memorial during the We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration. The 2-hour event featured speeches from stars like Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington and a concert of all-American anthems from U2, Usher, Shakira, Stevie Wonder, Sheryl Crow and Mary J. Blige.
23. Star-Spotting!Barack Obama thanked the performers with a handshake and greeted the audience with a speech. "Welcome to Washington, and welcome to this celebration of American renewal," he said. "As I stand here tonight, what gives me the greatest hope . . . is you: Americans of every race and region and station who came here because you believe in what this country can be and because you want to help us get there." Later, Shakira performed alongside Usher and Stevie Wonder, singing the soul legend's hit "Higher Ground."
24. Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce Knowles closed out the We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration concert with an awe-inspiring rendition of "America the Beautiful." The singer invited all the performers to the stage for a star-studded sing-along and concluded with the inspirational message, "America, we are one."
25. Star-Spotting!Vice President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, President-elect Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama wave to fans in Wilmington, Delaware. The group kicked off inaugural events, and Michelle Obama's 45th birthday, with a history-making trip by train from Philadelphia to Washington D.C. on Saturday, January 17th.
