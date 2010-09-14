Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Impress for Less: Star Stylist's Tips for Smart Dressing
-
1. Roll Up Your Sleeves"I always roll up the sleeves on a blazer. It makes it more hip."
-Ilaria Urbinati, who has has worked with stars like Zooey Deschanel and Bijou Phillips.
Tuxedo jacket, Necessary Objects, $78. Shirt, Gap, $44. Skirt, Victoria's Secret, $50.
-
2. Do It Yourself"I'm all about DIY stuff. I replaced the band on the fedora with a scrap of ribbon I pinned from the inside. You could also tie it in a bow or attach it with a brooch."
-Tara Swennen, who has worked with stars like Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus.
Fedora, Hat Attack, $65 with ribbon (stylist's own).
-
3. Choose Soft Fabrics"Anything soft seems expensive, even if it's not. That's a rule of thumb. If a piece is scratchy, that's usually a telltale sign of poor quality."
-Lori Goldstein, who has worked with designers such as Vera Wang and Carolina Herrera.
Jacket with faux-fur trim, Tulle, $85. Cardigan, Forever 21, $30. Fleece skirt, Ntice, $75.
-
4. Play with Patterns"Mixing scale is a basic rule when combining prints. Here, the skirt's design is large, while the one on the blouse is small."
-Tina Chai, who consults for lines from Thakoon and Lela Rose.
Blouse, Banana Republic, $6. Skirt, Simply Vera Vera Wang for Kohls, $58. Sweater, Madewell, $68. Necklaces, Orion Fashions, $58 and $72.
-
5. Look for Patterned Tees"A tasteful, elegant print can make something as simple as a T-shirt stand out"
-Susan Joy, who consults for brands like J. Crew and Gryphon.
Cotton shirt, Simply Vera Vera Wang for Kohls, $30. Silver-plated necklace, Yukester, $80. Metal necklace, Express, $25.
-
6. Try a Vest"Every woman should have a black vest in her wardrobe. It's a classic, versatile piece you'll wear 100 times."
-Keegan Singh, who is the stylist behind the advertising campaigns for Rock & Republic and Nike.
Vest, Quiksilver Women, $68. Cotton T, Uniqlo, $16. Necklace, Express, $35. Belt, Banana Republic, $45.
-
7. Mix Patterns with Tweed"A bold pattern is what works next to tweed. A small print would just look messy. Keep everything in the same tonal family, so the effect is cohesive."
-Mariel Haenn, who has worked with stars like Kerry Washington and Lauren Conrad.
Top, Liz Claiborne, $39. Shorts, Gap, $50.
-
8. Combine Textures"The easiest way to put together an outfit that carries from day to night is to combine textures—sequins, nubby knits, soft cotton."
-Anna Bingemann, who has worked with stars like Naomi Watts and Tina Fey.
Vest, New York amp Company, $50. Dress, Mango, $70. Scarf, Michael Stars, $48.
-
9. Go Day to Night in a Mini"A short hemline is the most versatile. You can put it with flats during the day but also do heels at night with the same outfit."
-Leslie Fremar, who has worked with stars like Julianne Moore and Jennifer Connelly.
Blazer, Mossimo for Target, $30. Dress, Dollhouse, $38. Scarf, AMI Clubwear, $15.
-
10. Pull It Together with Denim"A cropped denim jacket or vest is a great layering piece that brings structure to loose separates, which can look sloppy."
-Rob Zangardi, who has worked with stars like Rachel McAdams and Brittany Snow.
Denim vest, Levi's, $68. Pants, Studio M at Macy's, $79. Bag, Forever 21, $18. Scarf, Echo, $58.
-
11. Pick the Perfect Bracelet Watch"Opt for links-and not a stretchy band-in a metal bracelet watch. It just looks more high-end."
-Sally Lyndley, who has worked with designers such as Costello Tagliapietra and Victoria Beckham.
Metal watch, Armitron, $55.
1 of 11
Roll Up Your Sleeves
"I always roll up the sleeves on a blazer. It makes it more hip."
-Ilaria Urbinati, who has has worked with stars like Zooey Deschanel and Bijou Phillips.
Tuxedo jacket, Necessary Objects, $78. Shirt, Gap, $44. Skirt, Victoria's Secret, $50.
-Ilaria Urbinati, who has has worked with stars like Zooey Deschanel and Bijou Phillips.
Tuxedo jacket, Necessary Objects, $78. Shirt, Gap, $44. Skirt, Victoria's Secret, $50.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM