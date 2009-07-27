Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
"If You Were a Superhero, What Would You Wear?"
-
1. Mila Kunis"Sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with the stripes on the side. I would maybe want to have a long braid so I could whip it around and kill people with it."
-
2. Rebecca Romijn"A sequined thong over iridescent, glittery purple tights and glittery leg warmers!"
-
3. Kaley Cuoco"It would be a lot like Wonder Woman. I actually ordered the belt and I'd wear a cape. I'd have the ability to read men's minds."
-
4. Emily Deschanel"I'd wear a lot of lettuce and turn everything into vegetarian meals. I could turn everybody into vegans and stop all cruelty in general."
-
5. Lindsay Price"It would have to be something with Spandex. I'm thinking an outfit made completely out of mirrors. It would reflect light and blind amp#91;villainsamp#93;."
