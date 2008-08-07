Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
"If you had to wear one thing every day for the rest of your life, what would it be?"
-
1. Victoria Beckham"A great pair of jeans, obviously. That's why I have my own clothing line!"
-
2. Mandy Moore"A great pair of shoes. Inevitably, they're what makes the outfit. Besides the confidence they give you, nothing makes me feel better than going shoe shopping!"
-
3. Kim Raver"A Marc Jacobs dress. It's effortless and timeless and comfortable. I've always been a big fan."
-
4. Tory Burch"I love cuffs. They're an easy way to dress up any outfit. I wear them all the time."
-
5. Diane von FurstenbergDiane von Furstenberg, One Thing I Cant Live Without, C'Mon, Tell Us
-
6. Famke Janssen"It would have to be a little dress. They’re feminine and very easy, especially in the summertime. In any color but black."
-
7. David Meister"A black T-shirt. I wear a black T-shirt and jeans every day. I’m not picky amp#91;about the brandamp#93;. It's comfortable and it's just me."
