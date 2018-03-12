18 Shoes That Don't Go Out of Style

Sure, we love those chunky sneakers that all of the style stars are wearing right now, but who knows if we'll feel the same way next year—or even a month from now. Well, we've said it once, and we'll say it again: You'll never regret investing in a classic. You know, the shoes that you can pass down to your kids and maybe even their kids, too, because they'll never go out of style.
And don't let price tags fool you. There are some moderately priced classics well under $100, too. See for yourself in our roundup below.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
1. Court Shoes
Kate Middleton is a huge fan of these timeless shoes, which come in several color ways and varying heights.
LK Bennett | $295
2. Kickstart
Celebs can't even resist this comfortable, classic sneaker. They're so affordable, you can stock up on multiple colors.
Keds | $50
3. Princetown Slippers
These iconic mules have been copied over and over again. But there's nothing like having the real thing.
Gucci | $680
4. So Kate
Christian Louboutin has created a ton of classic heels. The Degrastrass Clear Embellished pump ($1,095; nordstrom.com) worn by Yara Shahidi is a new design that's sure to go down in history. But if you're looking for a tried and true option, you can't go wrong with the So Kate.
$675
5. Classic Short II
Ugg boots are basically the most comfortable thing created since the mattress.
UGG | $160
6. Tribute
Heel trends come and go, but celebs—like Sofia Vergara—are still strutting around in these sky-high classics.
Saint Laurent | $895
7. Hangisi Satin Pump
Carrie Bradshaw chose these stunners as her "something blue" for her wedding. And they come in so many other chic colors.
$995
8. 1460
For effortlessly stylish looks, celebs always turn to Dr. Martens. The combat boots are the epitome of cool-girl style.
Dr. Martens | $135
9. Trompette
It's said that Roger Vivier created the first stiletto back in the '50s. And the signature metal buckle on the brand's designs are undeniably iconic.
Roger Vivier | $695
10. Stan Smith
These laid back sneakers have been spotted on the feet of every trendsetter.
Adidas | $60
11. The Nudist
Stuart Weitzman's sleek heels take a minimal approach to design. But the impact in Hollywood is anything but.
Stuart Weitzman | $398
12. Air Force 1
Air Force Ones have been a hit since they were created back in 1982. Even fashion stars—like Bella Hadid, who is wearing a design in collaboration with Ricardo Tisci—can't say no to a pair of the stylish kicks.
Nike | $220
13. Original High Gloss Boot
Glossy or matte, the best weather-proof boots to invest in are made by Hunter.
Hunter | $150
14. Lance
This strappy heel is a red-carpet hero that also looks cute with a pair of jeans.
Jimmy Choo | $895
15. Classic Leather
The name says it all. You can wear these timeless sneakers for years and years to come.
Reebok | $80
16. Chuck Taylor
High top or low ... this iconic shoe deserves a place in your closet. You can wear it for casual outings on the weekends, and dressier events will work too, especially since we've spotted stars wearing them on the red carpet.
Converse | $55
17. Carina
The most iconic espadrilles you'll find are actually pretty affordable. Pippa Middleton and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of the celebrity fans.
Castaner | $120
18. Vara Pump
From Marilyn Monroe to Olivia Palermo, everyone loves Salvatore Ferragamo's classic designs, especially the bow-embellished Vara pump.
Salvatore Ferragamo | $550