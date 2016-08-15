6 Iconic '90s Characters We're Still Taking Fashion Cues from

Childhood was never our most fashionable era. With most of our outfits laid out by our well-meaning but ignorant moms, let's just say most of us were not the coolest kids on the block. Ironically enough, the inevitable fashion cycle means that dusting off some of those same looks can now make you the chicest, sleekest woman in the room.

If you are a '90s child, now is your style moment. In the ever-changing sartorial world, '90s fashion is as its prime, proving that despite time, there is an intrinsic pining for the past. Fashion in the 1990s instigated a youthful movement and offered carefree styles that dabbled in rebellion. And thankfully, grunge, minimalism, casual streetwear, and mod androgynous styles are all back and better than ever.

So the next time you're scrolling through your old pictures for a perfect #tbt, don't forget that your youthful self actually had some serious style mojo. Although there are some throwback memories we would definitely rather forget, these six trends as worn by our beloved ‘90s style icons are still totally applicable to your adult wardrobe. Join us on our trip down memory lane as we recount the most fashionable—and notable—moments of the decade.