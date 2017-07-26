I Dressed Like Kendall Jenner for a Week (Fanny Pack and All)

Fall 1998, I’m sitting crossed legged on a floor of rainbow alphabet puzzle mats in my glitter jelly sandals, Barney sweatshirt, and beaded hair scrunchie. Mrs. Smith has just gone around the classroom, asking each of us, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Now all eyes are on me. Without hesitation, I open my tiny five-year-old mouth and say, “Kendall Jenner.”
OK, so that’s a lie (I actually said, “Violinist.” You see ONE symphony concert on PBS …). But you know what isn’t a lie? Kendall Jenner is consistently a Best Dressed candidate. Like SHE’S SO STYLISH, IT DEFIES LOGIC. Yeah. Anyway, if you don’t agree, deep down, you really do agree. Everybody who’s, honestly, everybody wants to be her or at least dress like her. So when Kendall + Kylie (you know, Jenner’s very own fashion label with sis King Kylie) reached out, my first thought was, this is my time to shine.
The plan was to simply dress like KJ for a full week (sci-fi sunglasses and alternative denim included) and see where that would take me, and BOY, did it take me. Scroll through to see how my week dressed as Kendall Jenner went. In short: I did the absolute most.
1. day one
For my first day as a Kendall-Jenner-wannabe-just-really-out-there-in-the-open, I decided to keep it low-key. Chill, if you will. For a day out by the Hudson River, I asked myself WWKJW (What Would Kendall Jenner Wear, obvi) and figured that if it’s not a head-to-toe monochromatic Balenciaga look, then it’s probably some type of denim. Right?
I paired a raw hem denim mini with an off-the-shoulder top (note the oversized cuffs) and finished the look with platform sneakers, because if I can’t be eleventy feet tall—or however tall KJ is—then I could at least add like one inch to my height.
2. DAY TWO
On the second day, I decided to really amp up the Kendall vibes with some staple Jenner accessories: sleek sunglasses, pointed toe booties, mini top handle bag (note: crossbody strap not in use), enormous bag charm.
3. DAY THREE
Day Three couldn’t happen without a fanny pack because Kendall Jenner’s street style wouldn’t be Kendall Jenner’s street style without a fanny pack (that’s just one of the Laws of the Universe). So here I am, deep into character with not one but TWO phones (that’s what celebs do, right? Own two phones?) in my shoulder-slung black leather fanny pack and bodycon dress repurposed as daywear. I’m in the office copy room. I am a walking HR disaster, but KJ wouldn’t mind. KJ would werk it.
4. DAY FOUR
On Day Four, I felt comfortable enough to take my extra hiney out into the office kitchen where I wasn’t even gonna microwave anything. I just wanted to be there. In my Kendall Jenner outfit. Like the attention-seeking monster I am. But hey! I loved this look. I teamed a frilly lace dress with a seriously oversized boyfriend shirt, Matrix-ready sunglasses, and lucite boots I’ve been seeing all over Instagram.
5. DAY FIVE
HOW EXTRA CAN I GET? HERE’S HOW EXTRA I CAN GET: I dragged a literal suitcase to work because, “It goes with the outfit.” What outfit, you ask? THE AIRPORT OUTFIT. Deep in the WWKJW mindset, I wore a monochromatic look complete with paparazzi-blocking shades and a no-photos-please attitude (why am I like this).
6. DAY SIX
By Day Six, I felt comfortable enough to climb on top of a desk and just chill, Kendall style (shout out to my girl Alexis in the back; I’m sorry, Alexis). I guess this is what happens when you’re really feelin’ your look (sike, what you should do is take selfies instead of climbing on top of furniture and disturbing the work day—AGAIN, I’M SO SORRY, ALEXIS).
7. day seven
You know that saying, it’s always darkest before the dawn? Well. Consider this my darkest hour. I’d show you actual images of me accidentally dialing out from this conference phone, but my grade A photographer captured me pulling faces I’ve never pulled before, and TBH I don’t ever want to see them again. So.
Here’s little ol’ me being brought down to Earth in an oversized ‘boyfriend-borrowed’ shirt dress and a red satin bag. Note to self: Reserve this outfit for weekends and date nights; black list for actual work days.
