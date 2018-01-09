Hurry, Meghan Markle's Exact Pumps Haven't Sold Out Yet

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jan 09, 2018

Move fast if you're planning on getting Meghan Markle's exact pumps that she wore on Tuesday to a radio station with soon-to-be husband Prince Harry. The lucky lady stepped out wearing a pair of Sarah Flint pumps ($395; farfetfch.com) that are still up for grabs.

The suede pumps are worth every penny. The black color and timeless silhouette makes them a classic. While the chunky tortoiseshell heel makes them comfortable and stylish. The pretty shoes are also made in a design with a shorter heel that's just as chic ($345; farfetch.com). And you could literally wear these beauties with just about any outfit.

Head to the office looking like a million bucks or dress up your favorite jeans with ease. You could even make a head-turning winter statement like Markle with trousers and your favorite camel coat. The possibilities are endless for the lucky few who end up getting their hands on the gorgeous pumps.

