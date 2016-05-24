HSN Launches a Collection Inspired by Alice Through the Looking Glass and We Want Everything

This story contains affiliate links, which means that if you purchase something, InStyle earns a commission. All recommendations, however, are independent opinions of InStyle staff.

Cinema has been a bona fide force influencing style and fashion trends throughout the years, and so it’s only natural that one of Disney’s most colorful and eclectic films, Through the Looking Glass, has inspired an entire collection.

HSN's exclusive collection includes pieces from brands and designers like Vince Camuto, Guliana Rancic, and Heidi Daus, who, in creating their pieces, drew inspiration from the movie’s exuberant costumes, intricate set design, and Alice's adventures. In the highly anticipated sequel to 2010’s Alice in Wonderland, Alice Kingsleigh travels country to country by sea before returning to the fantasy world of Wonderland, where her adventures continue alongside old friends, like the Hatter, and Alice’s new enemy, Time, a peculiar creature (played by Sacha Baron Cohen) who’s part human and part clock. Watch the trailer below.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The collection, which features everything from vintage-inspired fringe earrings to full, floral skirts and quaint crossbody bags, is every bit inspired by the magical world of Wonderland. With teacups, roses, and playing cards seen throughout the collection, the newly launched clothing and accessory line—with its undeniable Alice in Wonderland aesthetic—serves as the perfect teaser to the upcoming sequel, in theaters May 27.

Shop a few of our favorites from the collection below, and customers new to HSN can use the code “169087” to get $20 off their HSN.com order of $40 or more from any section of the site (exclusions apply). Be sure see the collection in full by tuning into HSN’s 73-hour television event for the Alice Through the Looking Glass collection from May 23 through May 26.