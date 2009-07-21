Warm orange can be as bold-or conservative-as you make it. For a strong statement, wear a tangerine sheath with sleek heels and a clutch, both in beige patent leather. Slightly milder, a tank or skirt pops with tan trousers or a khaki jacket. For minimalists, a single vibrant mandarin item can brilliantly punctuate an otherwise all-black ensemble. And though the shade is ideal against olive and dark skin, light complexions can still get in on the trend with a single accessory.