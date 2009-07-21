Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How to Work Fall's Best Colors
-
1. TealA rich, grown-up relative of aqua, this dark greenish-blue color looks best when paired with warm neutrals. For the office, consider accenting a teal skirt or blouse with brown, crimson or gold. Feeling bolder? Slip into an iridescent sheath with black platform heels. As for finding the best hue for your skin tone, that's simple: Teals that are brighter complement light complexions; those with a deeper tone work on dark skin.
-
2. Rebecca TaylorSilk dress with beads and sequins, $250; call 212-966-0406.
-
3. Twinkle by WenlanSilk-spandex top, $249; call 212-625-8710.
-
4. Porter GreyWool-blend skirt, $315; call 877-746-7267.
-
5. Nine WestSatin heels, $79; call 800-999-1877.
-
6. Janis by Janis SavittGold-plated cuff with Swarovski crystals, $1,625; call 888-774-2424.
-
7. Rebecca MinkoffLeather bag, $595; at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
8. What to Wear it With...A lip stain in a bluebased red shade like berry won’t clash with the teal in your ensemble and still provides a nice pop of color. For nails, try a polish in the season’s new neutral: dove gray
Lorac Breakthrough Performance lipstick in Icon, $22; at sephora.com.
Yves Saint Laurent Long-Lasting nail lacquer in Tuxedo Gray, $20; at yslbeautyus.com.
-
9. PapayaWarm orange can be as bold-or conservative-as you make it. For a strong statement, wear a tangerine sheath with sleek heels and a clutch, both in beige patent leather. Slightly milder, a tank or skirt pops with tan trousers or a khaki jacket. For minimalists, a single vibrant mandarin item can brilliantly punctuate an otherwise all-black ensemble. And though the shade is ideal against olive and dark skin, light complexions can still get in on the trend with a single accessory.
-
10. Lauren MoffattSilk dress, $354; visit laurenmoffatt.net for stores.
-
11. ObakkiWool-blend scarf, $80; visit obakki.com.
-
12. GallianoSilk blouse, $395; visit nordstrom.com for stores.
-
13. Diane von FurstenbergCotton-wool blazer, $298; call 646-486-4800.
-
14. Liz Claiborne New YorkPebbled leather bag with metal hardware, $138; at lizclaiborne.com.
-
15. Guillaume HinfraySuede and leather heel, $690; visit guillaumehinfray.com for stores.
-
16. What to Wear it With...Universally flattering earthy shades (think mushroom, khaki and driftwood) are mistake-proof skin enhancers. And they won't compete with your clothing's bold tropical hue.
MAC Art Eye Shadow x 4 in Notoriety, $36; visit maccosmetics.com for stores.
OPI nail lacquer in You Don’t Know Jacques! $9; at drugstore.com.
-
17. AmethystThis regal jewel tone is easy to carry off-even in large doses, as demonstrated on recent red carpets and runways. A violet shift needs only ebony tights and booties to achieve a dramatic effect. Or go for the match: Wear accessories such as a belt, a scarf or a tote in a single coordinating shade of plum. The best part? This universally flattering purple suits fair and dark skin tones alike.
-
18. MaloSilk dress, $625; call 212-396-4721.
-
19. Foley + Corinna BagLeather, $600; call 212-529-2338.
-
20. Forever 21 ScarfCotton, $13; visit forever21.com for stores.
-
21. London SoleEmbossed patent leather flats, $245; at londonsole.com.
-
22. Lauren by Ralph LaurenPolyester faille coat, $199; visit macys.com for stores.
-
23. Wendy Mink JewelryGold vermeil, resin, amethyst and agate necklace, $320; call 212-260-5298.
-
24. What to Wear it With...Heavily lined, rocker-chick smoky eyes are the perfect mate for this dramatic color. To achieve even more edge, add a deep aubergine enamel to nails on fingers and toes.
Nars nail polish in Tokaido Express, $16; at narscosmetics.com.
Maybelline New York Expert Wear eye shadow in Night Sky $4; at walgreens.com.
1 of 24
Teal
A rich, grown-up relative of aqua, this dark greenish-blue color looks best when paired with warm neutrals. For the office, consider accenting a teal skirt or blouse with brown, crimson or gold. Feeling bolder? Slip into an iridescent sheath with black platform heels. As for finding the best hue for your skin tone, that's simple: Teals that are brighter complement light complexions; those with a deeper tone work on dark skin.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM