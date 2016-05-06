How To: Wearing Linens from Day to Night 

During springtime, we’re always on the lookout for easy-to-wear prints, fabrics and textures to help us keep it cool and stylish. This year, we’ve got our eyes set on linen. Aside from being one of the oldest fabrics in the world, it dates back to 8,000 B.C., linen is remarkable at keeping you fresh as the temps heat up. It also pairs surprisingly well with your other favorite fabrics––leather, cotton and silk––which makes it a staple for on-the-go dressing. We’re taking a cue from Tommy Hilfiger’s style playbook and decoding how to wear linen in transit for any occasion.

ROOFTOP POOL PARTY

Diego Zuko - Gansevoort Meatpacking

With Memorial Day around the corner, your socializing is about to start happening outdoors. For a rooftop pool party during the day, mastering an easy-breezy look is a must. Pair vintage denim shorts with Tommy Hilfiger’s linen shirt. Do that cool-girl half tuck for an effortless feel and top it off with a fedora to shade your face from the sun. To up the glam factor for an evening poolside soirée, wear the same blouse with stretch cotton wide leg pants. Swap out the t-strap sandal for platform sandal with a mod feel. Drape a vintage moto jacket over your shoulders to keep warm and rock a bold red lip to stand out from the crowd.

GALLERY HOPPING

Diego Zuko

Gallery hopping on a Saturday is a great way to spend time with friends and immerse yourself in culture all at the same time. For the daytime, rock a linen blazer and pants with front pleats and a waist tie. Accessorize the monochrome look with a brown watch and matching boxy tote. To edge up the linen pants in the evening, swap out the button down for a silk cami and add a chain link necklace. Dust on some charcoal shadow to smoke up your eye look and rough up your hair’s texture with some dry shampoo. Cab, please!

COCKTAILS WITH THE GIRLS

Diego Zuko

From our POV, it’s always a good time for a cocktail with the girls – no matter the time of day. If an afternoon rosé is your style, we think you’ll love this linen popover paired with a navy convertible city trench. Here’s a styling trick – fold your linen shirt’s sleeves over the trench sleeves for a sense of effortless layering. Black leather pants transition well into dusk, and if you remove the trench, you’ve got all you need for a night out. Trade in a structured satchel for a statement black and silver clutch and detailed cuff. The last accessory you need? A dirty martini.

CONCERTGOER

Diego Zuko

From music festivals to outdoor concerts, spring time = music time. For a look that’s easy to dance around in and still makes a style statement, couple an linen shirt with a chambray stripe skirt. This skirt vertical stripes which is a unique twist on the more traditional Breton stripe that is ubiquitous during spring. A nighttime show calls for a dose of rocker-chic; add a leather jacket and black ankle booties and it will be all about the music.