How to Wear the Midi Pencil Skirt Trend Now

One of the most surprisingly wearable trends from the Spring Summer 2018 shows was the return of the pencil skirt in exaggerated proportions. The midi style went straight to the top of our must-have shopping lists after walking runways such as Max Mara, Fendi and Prada. Although spring temperatures haven’t quite hit, we couldn't resist testing the trend out now. Shop our 3 outfit ideas to start incorporating the silhouette into your everyday wardrobe, no matter the scenario.
Shop the 3 outfits below.
1. WORK
Look for a menswear pattern in the midi silhouette for a work appropriate way to test this trend. Pair with a poplin top, modern mules and a structured handbag for an instant polished edge.
Shop the look: Mango top, $60; shop.mango.com. Zara skirt, $70; zara.com. Tabitha Simmons shoes, $547; matchesfashion.com. Luv Aj earrings, $45; shopbop.com. Tory Burch bag, $658; toryburch.com.
2. WEEKEND
On the weekends, go for a cozy knit style for a comfortable approach. Complete the look with a sporty pullover, classic kicks and a cross body bag for a day full of errands.
Shop the look: Aritzia pullover, $75; us.aritzia.com. H&M skirt, $50; hm.com. Nike sneakers, $70; shop.nordstrom.com. Urbanista headphones, $95; amazon.com. J. Crew handbag, $138; jcrew.com.
3. EVENING
Pack on the shine for an updated evening look! Start with a chic sequin pencil skirt, add a silky top, and complete the look with crystal embellished accessories.
Shop the look: T by Alexander Wang top, $275; net-a-porter.com. Diane Von Furstenberg skirt, $700; net-a-porter.com. Isabel Marant shoes, $995; bergdorfgoodman.com. ASOS earrings, $24; us.asos.com. Staud bag, $250; matchesfashion.com.