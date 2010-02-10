Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How to Wear Spring's Key Pieces
-
1. Dress Your Pants Down
THE TREND: Soft
THE KEY PIECE: Jodhpurs, Diesel, $160; diesel.com.
WHY THIS WORKS: Topping loose layers with a structured jacket defines your shape.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A Necklace, Made Her Think, $472; madeherthink.com.
B Jacket, Comptoir des Cotonniers, $260; 877-574-0830.
C Shoes, Christian Louboutin, $545; christianlouboutin.com.
D Striped tank, Myne, $170; 212-529-2111.
E Gray tee, Autumn Cashmere, $220; 888-628-8866.
Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!
-
2. Dress Your Pants Up
THE TREND: Soft
THE KEY PIECE: Jodhpurs, Diesel, $160; diesel.com.
WHY THIS WORKS: A rocker vest adds edginess.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A Vest, Smythe, $735; 914-921-3162.
B Clutch, Carlos Falchi, $795; 212-753-7300.
C Shoes, Christian Louboutin, $745; christianlouboutin.com.
D Top, Joie, $118; 305-933-8198.
E Bracelet, Fenton, $380; 212-477-1315.
Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!
-
3. Dress Your Vest Up
THE TREND: Gray/Silver
THE KEY PIECE: Leather vest with zippers, Walter, $448; searlenyc.com.
WHY THIS WORKS: Tough leather looks great with a sweet dress.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A Necklace, Banana Republic, $70; bananarepublic.com.
B Bracelets, Made Her Think, $132 each; madeherthink.com.
C Dress, Margarita Saplala, $255; 212-352-1640.
D Sandals, Fergie, $100; shoes.com.
E Bag, Helen Kaminski, $775; ebags.com.
Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!
-
4. Dress Your Vest Up
THE TREND: Gray/Silver
THE KEY PIECE: Leather vest with zippers, Walter, $448; searlenyc.com.
WHY THIS WORKS: Layering a shorter vest over a longer top is super chic for evening.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A Top, Gryphon New York, $345; 610-354-0500.
B Ring, Iosselliani, $481; tobi.com.
C Jeans, J Brand/Duarte, $240; jbrandjeans.com .
D Shoes, Edmundo Castillo for Narciso Rodriguez, $795; 214-559-4510.
E Cuff, Wendy Mink, $150; wendyminkjewelry.com.
Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!
-
5. Dress Your Skirt Down
THE TREND: Prints
THE KEY PIECE: Silk skirt, Robin, $250; beyond7boutique.com.
WHY THIS WORKS: A wedge keeps the look casual but polished.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A Cardigan, ADAM, $245; 212-229-2838.
B Top, Twenty8Twelve by s.miller, $110; shopbop.com.
C Watch, Hermes, price upon request; hermes.com.
D Wedges, Donna Karan New York, $950; 212-861-1001.
Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!
-
6. Dress Your Skirt Up
THE TREND: Prints
THE KEY PIECE: Silk skirt, Robin, $250; beyond7boutique.com.
WHY THIS WORKS: A sexy cami tones down the skirt's girlish vibe.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A Crystal necklace, CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane, $295; 800-984-6956.
B Pearl necklace, Tom Binns, $215; 917-475-1412.
C Chain necklace, ABS, $175; at Bloomingdale's.
D Pearl necklace, Kenneth Jay Lane, $95; 877-953-5264.
E Shoes, Sergio Rossi, $740; 212-753-7300.
F Top, MM Couture, $70; missme.com.
Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!
-
7. Dress Your Anorak Down
THE TREND: Trekker
THE KEY PIECE: Cotton jacket, Topshop, $165; topshop.com.
WHY THIS WORKS: Pairing masculine with feminine pieces creates a cheery, casual look.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A Aviators, Ray-Ban, $129; ray-ban.com.
B Dress, Diane von Furstenberg, $745; 646-486-4800.
C Bag, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $478; at Nordstrom.
D Wedges, MICHAEL Michael Kors, $135; 866-709-5677.
E Cuff, Yochi, $66; 212-947-7826.
Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!
-
8. Dress Your Anorak Up
THE TREND: Trekker
THE KEY PIECE: Cotton jacket, Topshop, $165; topshop.com.
WHY THIS WORKS: Matching up the jacket and skirt lengths ensures a polished look.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A Compact, Estee Lauder, $34; esteelauder.com.
B Necklace, Lisa Stewart, $215; lisastewartonline.com.
C Bracelet, Kevia, $187; kevia.biz.
D Tank, Chree, $220; 646-522-6264.
E Skirt, Catherine Malandrino, $425; at Neiman Marcus.
F Shoes, Edmundo Castillo for Tommy Hilfiger, $178; 212-223-1824.
G Belt, Antik Batik, $55; 214-674-9928.
Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!
-
9. Dress Your Corset Down
THE TREND: Peep Show
THE KEY PIECE: Nylon bustier, Elizabeth and James, $445; 25park.com.
WHY THIS WORKS: Mixing the sexy top with slouchy pants keeps the style relaxed.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A Necklace, TenThousandThings, $600; tenthousandthingsnyc.com.
B Bangles, Kevia, $150 each; kevia.biz.
C Jeans, 7 For All Mankind, $198; 7forallmankind.com.
D Flats, daniblack, $140; zappos.com.
E Bag, Brahmin, $295; brahmin.com.
F Cardigan, Eryn Brinie, $80; erynbrinie.com.
Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!
-
10. Dress Your Corset Up
THE TREND: Peep Show
THE KEY PIECE: Nylon bustier, Elizabeth and James, $445; 25park.com.
WHY THIS WORKS: Metallic accessories pop against the chic, all-black look.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A Clutch, Oscar de la Renta, $390; 877-263-4333.
B Shoes, Chrisitian Louboutin, $545; christianlouboutin.com.
C Pants, Built by Wendy, $180; builtbywendy.com.
D Bracelet, Tom Binns, $225; tombinnsdesign.com.
Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!
-
11. Dress Your Shorts Down
THE TREND: Short
THE KEY PIECE: Rayon shorts, BCBGeneration, $58; bcbgeneration.com.
WHY THIS WORKS: Low heels put a check on sexiness.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A Sunglasses, Oliver Peoples, $350; 212-585-3433.
B Button-down, Corey Lynn Calter, $141; canopyblue.com.
C Bracelet, Catherine Weitzman, $110; catherineweitzman.com.
D Bag, Valextra, $1,710; 212-826-8900.
E Shoes, J.Crew, $198; jcrew.com.
F Cardigan, J.Crew, $158; jcrew.com.
Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!
-
12. Dress Your Shorts Up
THE TREND: Short
THE KEY PIECE: Rayon shorts, BCBGeneration, $58; bcbgeneration.com.
WHY THIS WORKS: Showing only leg keeps the style sophisticated.
SHOP THE LOOK:
A Necklace, Tomoko Igarashi, $200; tomokoigarashi.com.
B Blazer, Rebecca Minkoff, $365; shopbop.com.
C Watch, AK Anne Klein, $75; zappos.com.
D Sandals, J.Crew, $198; jcrew.com.
E Tank, Lutz and Patmos, $355; 212-876-1368.
Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!
