THE TREND: Peep ShowTHE KEY PIECE: Nylon bustier, Elizabeth and James, $445; 25park.com WHY THIS WORKS: Mixing the sexy top with slouchy pants keeps the style relaxed.SHOP THE LOOK:A Necklace, TenThousandThings, $600; tenthousandthingsnyc.com B Bangles, Kevia, $150 each; kevia.biz C Jeans, 7 For All Mankind, $198; 7forallmankind.com D Flats, daniblack, $140; zappos.com E Bag, Brahmin, $295; brahmin.com F Cardigan, Eryn Brinie, $80; erynbrinie.com Spring into 3D: Watch this look come to life!