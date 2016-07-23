5 Ways to Wear a Sleeveless Sweater Year-Round

What if we told you there was a piece you could add to your closet for less than $60 that would actually change your life? (Or at least the way you dress.) It exists, and what it is might surprise you: a sleeveless sweater. In a soft crewneck style that's not too loose or too fitted—we're partial to this shell from J. Crew—a sleeveless sweater can be mix-and-matched with the rest of your wardrobe straight through all four seasons.

Right now, in this balmy summer weather we've been having, knit shells act as a slightly elevated version of that T-shirt or muscle tank you love to wear with jeans and skirts. When fall hits, however, it neatly layers under your longline coats; for extra insulation in the winter, simply pull it on over a turtleneck bodysuit for warm without bulk. And that's just a tiny fraction of the ways you can wear it.

To illustrate just how much of a hero piece this design is, we dreamed up five different outfits to get inspired. In fact, we may have just convinced ourselves that we actually need three or four sleeveless sweaters in our rotation, like, immediately.