How to Wear School Colors Without Looking Like the Mascot

With school back in session (insert groan here), bring on the scheduled-to-the-minute calendars and early-bird-gets-the-worm attitude shifts! On an optimistic note, September isn’t just about the daily grind. It’s also about the gorgeous autumnal foliage, fall festivities, and pep rallies. Showing your school pride at Homecoming and throughout football season can power you through pop quizzes and timed essays, right?
If you’ve ever wondered about how to wear your school colors without your outfit looking too much like a uniform, cheer squad look, or the mascot sans animal head, you’re not alone. These hues are usually never wearable shades you can throw on without a second thought, let alone perfect pairings. At first (or even eighth) glance, Kelly green or royal blue are not effortless neutrals. There isn’t a one answer solution, but below are three points to help you find your school pride lewk.
1. START SMALL
An easy way to wear a difficult color is to pack it in a small but saturated punch—a really great accessory in the exact shade. Try to get something that you can wear on the regular.
Mansur Gavriel | $225
2. Scan the Spectrum
Bend the rules ever so slightly by picking a lighter or darker shade from the original. Olive is a great substitute when you’re convinced Kelly green will make your yellow-toned skin sallow.
J. Crew | $75 (originally $80)
3. Focus On One Piece
Feeling bold? Pick a timelessly flattering silhouette, like a crepe silk midi skirt. Wear basics you already own, such as a boxy tee and white sneakers, and you’ll seem coincidentally (read: effortlessly) coordinated.
Cefinn available at Net-a-Porter | $205