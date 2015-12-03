How to Wear the Pantone Colors of 2016: Rose Quartz and Serenity 

The secret to mastering Pantone's Color of the Year combo, blush Rose Quartz and light blue Serenity? Seek out items to make your own combination of the solid tones, rather than trying to find an item with both shades in it. “You don’t necessarily have to find one piece with both colors in it,” says InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew. “Instead, mix and match items to create the same effect.”
In addition, select tailored silhouettes and rich textures to counter the delicate hues' sugary sweetness. “Silk fabrics make these two tones look really sophisticated,” adds Pew, who suggests pairing a baby blue button-down with pale pink trousers for a “supremely elegant” and feminine look.
Scroll down for a few of our top selections.
-
1. Thomas Pink shirt
$250; thomaspink.com
-
2. BooHoo trousers
$20; boohoo.com
-
3. Sephora + Pantone Universe Color of the Year Matte Lipstick in Serenity
$18; available mid-December at sephora.com
-
4. Dooney & Burke bag
$348; dooney.com
-
5. White House Black Market coat
-
6. See by Chloé heels
$440; pre-order at forzieri.com
-
7. Eugenia Kim hat
$250; eugeniakim.com
-
8. Furla satchel
$378; similar styles at furla.com
-
9. Theory dress
$975; theory.com
-
10. Bionda Castana Heels
$895; available mid-December on biondacastana.com
-
11. Ippolita 18-karat gold bangle set
$6,595; ippolita.com
-
12. Jill Stuart top
$348; available at Jill Stuart (212.343.2300 to order)
-
13. Vans sneakers
$45; similar styles at vans.com