How to Wear Neutrals Like a Fashion It Girl This Fall

How to Wear Neutrals Like a Fashion It Girl This Fall
Jason Kempin/Getty
September 22, 2017 @ 9:00 PM
by: Kristina Rutkowski

One of our favorite front row highlights from New York Fashion Week was Jeanne Damas and Laura Love’s twinning moment at the Mansur Gavriel show. The girls looked impossibly cool, magically wearing a variation on the same theme: neutrals. We quickly realized just how easy these looks were to recreate in real life. Simply start with a perfect knit in a neutral shade, add a great-fitting jean, top it all off with minimal gold accessories, and voila! You too will be looking like a fashion It girl in no time.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week

Shop their looks below!

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top