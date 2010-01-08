Before you slip on a pair of weekday jeans, consider your workplace and what is appropriate-if you are a banker or a lawyer, you might be limited to twill trousers even on Casual Friday! But if you work in a more casual profession, try upgrading a sleek pair of jeans with a structured blazer. For a classic look, pair a navy blue jacket (like Emma Stone’s number) with dark denim or a bright yellow design (like Emily Van Camp’s) with a lighter or acid-washed pair. Think suit and match light colors with light and dark with dark.