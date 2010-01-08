Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How to Wear Jeans to Work
1. Get a Boyfriend BlazerBefore you slip on a pair of weekday jeans, consider your workplace and what is appropriate-if you are a banker or a lawyer, you might be limited to twill trousers even on Casual Friday! But if you work in a more casual profession, try upgrading a sleek pair of jeans with a structured blazer. For a classic look, pair a navy blue jacket (like Emma Stone’s number) with dark denim or a bright yellow design (like Emily Van Camp’s) with a lighter or acid-washed pair. Think suit and match light colors with light and dark with dark.
2. Add "Wow"-AccessoriesEmbrace denim's natural simplicity and wear your jeans as a blank canvas à la Nikki Reed and Reese Witherspoon. Pair your blues with a clean-cut neutral top that gets dressed up with anything-but-basic accessories.
3. Go MonochromaticIf basic blues feel too casual, try monochromatic. An all-black look (like Frieda Pinto's) is easy to pull off, while an all-white ensemble (like Miranda Kerr's) will convey softness. For added oomph in either option, play with mixed textures and materials.
4. Embrace SequinsA bit of shimmer is an instant outfit upgrade. If you're a risk-taker (and your office is fashion-forward), try a bolder sequined piece, like Olivia Palermo's eye-popping blazer. For a more understated look, try a shimmery top a la Carrie Underwood.
5. Throw On a CardiganPrinted sweaters lend charm to a pair of jeans. Look for crafty details that will dress up denim, like Miley Cyrus's semi-sheer style or Emma Roberts's bold zig-zag print.
6. Buy a Silk BlouseA sweet silk blouse will give your jeans a feminine feel-look for tops with pretty patterns or intricate necklines. If your workplace is more formal, skip distressed denim and go for a crisp pair of dark-wash jeans like Rose Byrne's and Jessica Biel's.
7. Try a Little Leather JacketA cropped leather jacket gives a jeans-and-a-T-shirt look a luxurious spin. Just skip the heavy motorcycle jacket in favor of a cropped fit, like Pippa Middleton’s quilted look and Nicole Richie’s simple structured style. Add a feminine touch with accessories like a great pair of heels and a fun bag.
8. Look For a Chic Button-DownA crisp button-down shirt is a no-fail piece for the office. For a streamlined appearance, tuck a light-hued blouse into matching skinny jeans like Zoe Saldana, then take it to the next level with chic booties and bold eyeglasses. Or, if your workplace is more laid-back, try a simpler version, like Taylor Swift, and add a pop of color with burgundy flats.
