How to Incorporate Gingham into Your Wardrobe

As you shop this spring you will notice gingham everywhere. The spring 2017 runway shows were full of the lightweight cotton print and we've seen it trickle over into the fall 2017 collections as well. Clearly, now's the time to incorporate it into your wardrobe.

We love the gingham trend because you can dress it up for the office and dress it down for your casual weekend look. From pencil skirts to billowing off-the-shoulder tops, and gingham jackets, there are so many ways to wear it. Scroll through as we show you the best ways to include gingham in your wardrobe.

