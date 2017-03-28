How to Wear Florals If You're Not a Girly-Girl

Pink and frou-frou not your thing? We feel you. As spring comes in full bloom, floral-print-everything is in abundance, and that’s not really good news for all us non girly-girls out there. So what to do? Well, we have two options: 1. Avoid wearing any florals whatsoever (but how boring is that?), or 2. Toughen up your florals. (I think we’ll go with option #2.)

VIDEO: Spring Florals! The Best Dresses to Buy Under $250

The first step to toughing up florals is choosing the right print. Go for one with a black base, like the Topshop set below. Then throw on your moto classics: a slick, leather jacket, and badass combat boots. Amp it up with a bright colored bag and pile on heavy metal jewelry for that extra edge.