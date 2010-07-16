Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
How to Wear Fall's Hottest Colors
1. Cobalt BlueBright cobalt blue was a runway favorite, and, as seen at Burberry Prorsum and on Kerry Washington, it really pops when paired with basic black.
2. GoldGlittering gold is the it metallic this fall, but skintight styles like Jennifer Lopez's are better left to a Saturday night cocktail party. Michael Kors created a slightly more subtle version, suitable for a 9AM business meeting. The best part of this trend? No jewelry required!
3. PurplePurple can be positively regal, but it's also a perfectly pretty color for a party, as America Ferrera (in Brian Reyes) is aware. Phillip Lim's asymmetrical sequined dress makes an even bolder statement; take a cue from these two looks and ground your ensemble with simple black accessories.
4. CamelClassic camel goes way beyond coats this season. Try the shade in a demure slipdress, like Ashley Greene or in monochromatic separates, as seen at Chloe. (Add a skinny belt in a contrasting color if you want to break it up.)
5. Sheer BlackSheer black can be suggestive without being salacious, as evidenced by Zoe Saldana's lacy number. Netting and mesh, as seen at Stella McCartney are sexiest when they still leave something to the imagination.
6. Emerald GreenA variety of jewel tones are in for Fall, but it's deep emerald green that best says ladylike-chic. To wear this trend, play with a variety of textures, like Oscar de la Renta did, or opt for a prim dress in an equally demure fabric like Kristin Davis.
7. Bright RedFiery in nature, red is a standout color-and should be worn when you want to be noticed, like Penelope Cruz. But what we love is the idea of a bold red statement pant, like Maison Martin Margiela elegantly executed, paired with softer reds or neutrals for a seriously stylish look.
