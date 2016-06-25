3 Ways to Style a White T-Shirt for Work

The white crewneck T-shirt has long been an icon of casual attire—a "weekends only" fixture. But let’s face it: If it’s currently stylish to wear pajamas in public and athleisure is now work-appropriate, there’s no reason we can't take something as classic and cool as a white cotton tee and make it acceptable for the office, too.

The first rule of wearing a T-shirt at work is to make sure it’s not only clean, but a pure, bright white. Make sure it’s a tee that fits close to the body, doesn't dip too low in the neckline, and is long enough to tuck into skirts and trousers. We love the luxurious feel of Frame Denim’s "Le Classic" shirt, but you can find a similar look at a fraction of the cost from places, like J. Crew and Gap.

Try tucking a fitted white T-shirt into a dramatic full or printed skirt, and pairing the combo with some pretty lace-up shoes and a statement necklace. With a suiting look, layer your shirt under a polished navy blazer. For something a little funky, elevate a tee-and-jeans look with patent pumps and a longer vest. Remember though, not every office environment will embrace the white T-shirt remix. Traditional corporate settings, banks, and law offices tend to reinforce conservative dress codes, so proceed with caution. Scroll through below for three inspiring ways you can work a white T-shirt into your weekly office wardrobe.

1. With a Skirt

Courtesy

Tuck a fitted crewneck white tee into a dramatic ruffled skirt for a polished high-low mix. Black, white, and navy are an expected color combination, so kick things up a notch with a colorful pendant necklace and bright red pointed-toe flats that are playful but still professional.

Shop the look: J.Crew vintage tee, $30; jcrew.com. J.W. Anderson skirt, $560; net-a-porter.com. Holst + Lee tassel necklace, $255; shopbop.com. Mansur Gavriel bag, $595; barneys.com. Aquazzura flats, $675; net-a-porter.com.

2. With Suiting

Courtesy

Suiting doesn’t have to be boring! Try mixing a print and a solid for a fresh combination, and trade out your usual pumps for a cool pair of mules. (With fun shoes and accessories, your white T-shirt will fly way under the radar.)

Shop the look: Frame Denim tee, $95; matchesfashion.com. J. Crew blazer, $375; jcrew.com. Mango trousers, $50; mango.com. Loeffler Randall metallic backpack, $395; net-a-porter.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim mules, $495; shopbop.com.

3. With Jeans

Courtesy

A casual jeans-and-tee outfit gets the next-level treatment if you layer it with a long sleeveless trench-style dress, like this one from Tome. Don’t forget the shiny pumps to remind everyone you mean business.

Shop the look: Frame Denim ribbed tee, $220; net-a-porter.com. Tome sleeveless trench, $405; avenue32.com. Topshop jeans, $80; topshop.com. Catbird earrings, $48; catbirdnyc.com. Zara shoes, $20; zara.com.