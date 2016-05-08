11 Celebrities Demo How to Wear Velvet (a Huge Fall Trend) in the Spring

Once considered a textile that's almost always exclusively worn during cooler months, velvet is quickly becoming a year-round material, thanks to a push from fashion-savvy stars who are leading the plushy movement by taking it out of winter and into spring (and before we know it, fall).
And who can resist the allure of velvet? It's a fabric of nobility and royalty (Princess Diana was a fan) and on the other end of the spectrum, it boasts a dangerous streak, with connections to glam rock and nighttime seduction. And now, the smooth, luxurious material has a wonderfully arty-eccentric offbeat side—only one element of what makes up the "Gucci girl" that creative director Alessandro Michele dreamed up (see: the fall/winter 2016 collection)
Basically, velvet can assume many personalities—perfect for the many personalities of this diverse range of celebs. From Cara Delevingne's sexy cut-out Balmain one-piece to Kate Hudson's daytime damask blazer, take a look at 11 ways to wear velvet for this spring, next fall and winter.
1. Kate Hudson
Hudson embraced the ongoing '70s trend with wide-leg jeans, a sheer purple silk blouse, and a plush purple velvet damask-print blazer, all by Roberto Cavalli.
2. Cara Delevingne
Of course Delevingne found the sexiest velvet jumpsuit. Her Balmain one-piece boasts a second-skin silhouette, a corseted bodice, and sexy sheer illusion panels.
3. Jessica Chastain
Chastain schooled us in how to wear velvet in the spring (without looking completely seasonally off)—she selected a swirly forest green design interspersed with sheer accents. The flowy sleeves and flouncy hemline also help prevent the dress from looking too heavy.
4. Elizabeth Olsen
Olsen's litle Bordeaux velvet number is so luxe, we can't help but drink it up. We suggest taking her style cue and pairing it with nothing else but a pair of classic black pumps (excessive bling can look too holiday).
5. Kourtney Kardashian
The oldest Kardashian inadvertently found the grown-up version of a Snuggie. She hit the town in the comfiest way possible—a black velvet jumpsuit (with a sexy central keyhole cutout) that she matched with a choker.
6. Chloë Grace Moretz
The starlet gave her velvet Bella Freud blazer a dose of punk-rock, cool-girl edge, layering it over a graphic tee, a strappy tailored pant decorated with silver hardware, and lace-up boots.
7. Lily James
Another way to dress up a velvety black one-piece? First, finding one with a nipped-in waist and a plunging neckline. Then, stepping into chunky heels for a lift.
8. Kylie Jenner
Leave it to the youngest Jenner for a lesson in the sexiest way to do velvet. For an evening out, she slipped on periwinkle blue velvet blazer (that served as her dress) and accessorized with a sapphire clutch and metallic lace-up sandals. The main takeaway here: Velvet in a lighter hue instantly makes the otherwise unseasonal fabric totally springtime-appropriate.
9. Zendaya
Ever the fashion risk-taker, Zendaya was red-hot on the red carpet in a scarlet suit separates blanketed in the plushy fabric. On top of that, she showed off her lean figure by layering it with nothing but a gunmetal bralet underneath.
10. Alexa Chung
Definitely one of the most wearable of the bunch—Chung styled her black velvet blazer (like the pro she is) with a white cami, raw-edged high-waist jeans, chunky boots, and a black holdall. The finishing touch? A delicate floral brooch.
11. Rihanna
RiRi fused one of spring's "It" item—the slip dress—with fall's biggest trend: velvet. She styled her slinky red velvet dress with round sunnies, a glass of red wine (of course), and strappy metallic sandals.