6 Ways to Get the Sock-and-Heel Thing Right

Socks and heels (the more open, the better) are one of those trends that’s been popping up in street style circles forever, but most of the outside world ignores. "It just looks weird," I believe is what my mother said when I tried to explain it to her once. "I just don’t get it."
You will, though, after the 6 combinations work their outfit-making magic on your wardrobe. Stop worrying about how it will look, and start scrolling—you can do this, I promise!
-
1. Open-Toe Embroidered Mules + Gray Ribbed Socks
Does this combination soundly oddly specific? That’s because all the little details—namely ornate embellishment offset by soft texture—are key to getting it right. Bonus: Now you have a good excuse to buy incredibly impractical (but awesome) shoes.
Shop the look: Malone Souliers velvet mules, $1,264; matchesfashion.com. Isabel Marant socks, $80; ssense.com.
-
2. Velvet Platforms + Tube Socks
If the finished effect feels like you’re channeling at least two Spice Girls, then you’re on the right track. (Unless one of them is Scary, in which case I say abort mission and move on to pairing #3.)
Shop the look: Prada velvet platform sandals, $825; neimanmarcus.com. Miu Miu socks, $45; mytheresa.com.
-
3. Graphic Slingbacks + Jewel-Toned Trouser Socks
Want to recreate the same idea with different pieces? Stick with a united color scheme (note how one green picks up the other here), and a thin stretchy fabric. Remember: a tighter fit = less bunching.
Shop the look: Zara slingback heels, $90; zara.com. Topshop socks, $6; topshop.com.
-
4. Single-Sole pump + White Ankle Socks
Good news! You probably own a few versions of these things already, so it’s totally okay if your first attempt at this mash-up feels off. (So long as the shoe is sleek and the stocking's short, though, it won’t.)
Shop the look: Coach beadchain heels, $235; coach.com. Falke socks, $22; shopbop.com.
-
5. Mixed-Media D’Orsays + Thin Textured Socks
While the colors here don’t need to exactly match, you must pick a few that harmonize. Quiet clashing, like the soft gray against warmer tones here, adds subtle edge.
Shop the look: J. Crew snakeskin leather pumps, $209; jcrew.com. Rochas socks, $194; farfetch.com.
-
6. Bejeweled Sandals + Marled Knit Socks
In a heavier weight material, like suede or satin, a barely-there stiletto is substantial enough to anchor another layer. Now choose one that’s extra thick and cozy—the bolder the contrast, the cooler the look!
Shop the look: Ravel embellished sandals, $73; asos.com. & Other Stories socks, $12; stories.com.