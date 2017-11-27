How Do I Wear Sequins During The Holidays Without Looking Like a Tween?

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you have a million holiday parties, family gatherings, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the holiday season, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.

I've been ogling my two-year-old niece's gold sequin sneakers; the perfect holiday accessory, right? Or...too much? Too young? Can I wear sequins, sparkles, and glitter as an adult? Abso-freaking-lutely. Here, some totally age appropriate sequin pieces for all your holiday party needs.

