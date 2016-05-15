15 Celebrities Teach Us How to Rock Ruffles (without Looking Too Girly)

15 Celebrities Teach Us How to Rock Ruffles (without Looking Too Girly)
FameFlynet; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
May 15, 2016 @ 6:00 PM
BY: Andrea Cheng

My last memory of wearing ruffles was in the early aughts. I owned this cloyingly sweet bubble gum-pink tiered ruffle mini skirt and now, every time I think about my fashion regrets, I land on this particular cringe-worthy piece. Like, what was I thinking? But guess what, ruffles are back as one of this season's biggest trends, and I hate to say it, but I'm now rethinking the flouncy finish.

It helps, too, that this time around, the pretty detail boasts a level of sophistication that stops it from crossing into too-twee or too-girly territory. Some takes are even sexy, like a plunging red-hot dress with just the teeniest ruffly flourish that subtly hints at a softer side (see: Selena Gomez's Giambattista Valli number, above). While others are plain cool. How neat was Emma Watson's dress-and-pant Osman pairing? The ruffled floral embroidered dress was perfectly offset by a pair of tailored pants underneath. Modern-day fashion perfection right there. 

For more convincing, scroll through to see how all 15 stars are rocking ruffles, all without looking too girly.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top