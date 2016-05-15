15 Celebrities Teach Us How to Rock Ruffles (without Looking Too Girly)

My last memory of wearing ruffles was in the early aughts. I owned this cloyingly sweet bubble gum-pink tiered ruffle mini skirt and now, every time I think about my fashion regrets, I land on this particular cringe-worthy piece. Like, what was I thinking? But guess what, ruffles are back as one of this season's biggest trends, and I hate to say it, but I'm now rethinking the flouncy finish.
It helps, too, that this time around, the pretty detail boasts a level of sophistication that stops it from crossing into too-twee or too-girly territory. Some takes are even sexy, like a plunging red-hot dress with just the teeniest ruffly flourish that subtly hints at a softer side (see: Selena Gomez's Giambattista Valli number, above). While others are plain cool. How neat was Emma Watson's dress-and-pant Osman pairing? The ruffled floral embroidered dress was perfectly offset by a pair of tailored pants underneath. Modern-day fashion perfection right there.
For more convincing, scroll through to see how all 15 stars are rocking ruffles, all without looking too girly.
1. Selena Gomez
Gomez gave ruffles a sexy spin with this plunging red-hot Giambattista Valli number with the teeniest flourish for a subtle hint at a softer side.
2. Cate Blanchett
Blanchett worked it in a sexy corset-inspired Louis Vuitton knit number that not only clung to her curves, but outlined them, all of which was nicely balanced out with a sweet flouncy hem.
3. Emma Watson
Watson expertly united romance with menswear when she wore a pretty floral-embroidered ruffled Osman dress that opened to reveal a pair of tailored pants underneath.
4. Sarah Jessica Parker
SJP drew inspiration from Hamilton for the 2016 Met Gala in a custom Monse ensemble with a tailcoat that ended with frilly lantern sleeves.
5. Lily Collins
A ruffled trim doubles as sleeves on Collins's Burberry number.
6. Lea Michele
Michele made a statement with an exaggerated ruffle that ran along her LBD.
7. Ciara
The navy hue and Ciara's minimalist accessories stop her tiered ruffle dress from looking too sweet.
8. Naomi Watts
The star was angelic in allover ruffles by Valentino. But the contrasting black trim details ground the look and keep it from looking too delicate.
9. Emma Roberts
Roberts gave her cropped flouncy cami modern-day appeal with a sleek pair of culottes and sky-high Charlotte Olympia sandals.
10. Demi Moore
The easiest way to rock the ruffle trend? With teensy baby frills along the neckline and sleeves. The effect: A look that's slightly Victorian, yet completely chic.
11. Lily Aldridge
Got a ruffled bandeau? Style it with a high-waist skirt to reveal just a tiny sliver of skin. (A ruffled bandeau bikini top works, too).
12. Gwyneth Paltrow
Perfect for the minimalist, Paltrow's streamlined black separates boast just enough of a ruffle at the sleeve for interest.
13. Lupita Nyong'o
If all-over, head-to-toe ruffles is a touch too much, find a dress lined with them (versus sweeping tiers) for just the right amount. Moderation is key, after all.
14. Jaime King
The star tapped her arty-intellectual side in a wonderfully offbeat pajama-style set that featured a rich plum hue, a tie-neck detail, and flouncy hemlines.
15. Keri Russell
Russell found the goth version of the ruffled dress—a black one with delicate pleated frills.