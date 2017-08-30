10 Ways to Nail the Retro Sport Trend

The retro sport look was one of the biggest fall trends on the runway and street (seen here on Olivia Palermo), and we are totally embracing it. Whether you are a longtime fan or want to give the trend a spin for the first time, we've rounded up a few of our favorite pieces to help you achieve a more polished look that can be worn from work to weekend—and not just to and from the gym.
The best part about this trend is that achieving it is much easier than you think, especially since all you have to do is add a few twists and styling updates to the athleisure pieces you already have in your closet. Get the look by shopping our 10 favorite pieces below.
1. THE SPORTY TURTLENECK
A luxe, cashmere pullover gets a chic but sporty finish in bright red colorblock.
$345
2. THE PLAID PANT
Go from work to weekend with a trouser rendered in a vintage print, hinting at classic sportswear.
Tory Burch | $248
3. THE MENSWEAR COAT
Ideal for layering over track pants, a sophisticated menswear coat takes sporty influenced pieces from athleisure to everyday.
Topshop | $110
4. THE TRAINER SNEAKER
Look for a cool, retro kick that feels classic yet modern with pops of color.
Veja | $109
5. THE FAIRISLE SWEATER
Try pairing the quintessential sporty knit with a skirt for a more fashion forward approach.
L.L. Bean | $100 (originally $119)
6. THE PLEATED SKIRT
A contrast pleated skirt nods to the iconic tennis shape while still feeling modern in a mid-length cut.
Lacoste | $165
7. THE WHITE BOOT
With a hint of '60s mod, the white boot is the fresh fall shoe choice to pair with your retro knit and jeans.
Stuart Weitzman | $598
8. THE '70s PULLOVER
Channel a '70s sport vibe with a fitted metallic knit in a rainbow of stripes.
$440
9. THE DENIM TRACKPANT
Upgrade to a pair of track pant trousers in denim for a more polished spin on the athleisure staple.
Etre Cecile | $210
10. THE STRIPED BAG
A graphic black and white bag in cross-body form packs a punch with any outfit.
Furla | $378