How to Wear the Pantone Color of 2017

Aaaaand the color of 2017 is Greenery! For its annual highly anticipated Color of the Year announcement, Pantone unveiled the zesty yellowy-green shade (#15-0343) in the hopes to refresh, reinvent, and reinvigorate the spirit as we ring in the new year. It's the color of nature, which means by surrounding yourself with it, you'll feel one with nature—perfect for those who aren't really the outdoorsy type.
“Greenery bursts forth in 2017 to provide us with the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment,” says Leatrice Wiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Satisfying our growing desire to rejuvenate and revitalize, Greenery symbolizes the reconnection we seek with nature, one another and a larger purpose.”
From a fashion POV, a handful of designers, like Michael Kors, Max Mara, and Mary Katrantzou (pictured at top, from left to right), had the foresight to thread the Greenery shade (a cross between lime and peridot) throughout their spring 2017 collections. And if you absolutely can't wait, drink in the greens with our 8 freshly plucked picks, below.
1. Pippa Small Studs
Pale peridot stones that still pack a punch.
Available at net-a-porter.com | $990
2. Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Your timeless wayfarers with an unexpected dose of color.
Ray-Ban available at ray-ban.com | $185
3. Oscar de la Renta Dress
A refreshing hit of green against a classic silhouette.
Oscar de la Renta available at theoutnet.com | $995
4. Made in Earth Bracelet
A colorful addition to your everyday stack.
Made in Earth available at mieusa.com | $665
5. Kenzo Vintage Dress
A playful shade with an equally playful print.
Kenzo available at farfetch.com | $408
6. David Yurman Cuff
A case for silver and peridot green as your go-to jewelry combo.
David Yurman available at nordstrom.com | $625
7. Marc Jacobs Dress
Don't want to commit to all-over green? Embrace the color with a tropical palm leaf print.
Marc Jacobs available at net-a-porter.com | $395