3 Ways to Style a Miniskirt for Fall

Looking to breathe new life into your miniskirt for the fall season? We took a little inspiration from some of our favorite street style stars from Copenhagen Fashion Week and came up with a few easy ways to style your mini with a totally autumnal approach. Find our three simple ideas below!
1. UPDATED MENSWEAR
Look for a miniskirt in a modern shape but rendered in a classic menswear fabric. Add an It girl-approved oversized blazer and a bold clutch for a hint of color.
Shop the look: Mango blazer, $120; shop.mango.com. Maje skirt, $240; net-a-porter.com. Mansur Gavriel clutch, $275; mansurgavriel.com.
2. COZY KNITWEAR
Transition your summer-white denim mini into fall with a cozy knit in a bright hue. Playful accessories keep the look fresh and fun.
Shop the look: H&M sweater, $25; hm.com. Frame skirt, $139 (originally $199); frame-store.com. Clare V. pouch; $185; shopbop.com.
3. SLICK LEATHER
A boxy leather jacket can be perfectly paired with any miniskirt this fall. Amp up the street-style cool factor with a graphic striped handbag.
Shop the look: & Other Stories jacket, $495; stories.com. Tibi skirt, $345; modaoperandi.com. Zara bag, $139; zara.com.