How to Wear Leopard the Cool-Girl Way

The classic, cool cat print has taken on many different forms throughout fashion history, from '40s glamour to the '80s Dynasty era. Currently, we are obsessed with the recent revival seen both on the runway and more specifically with the street-style set. This surprisingly versatile pattern can be worn with brights or neutrals alike and easily mixed in with any wardrobe standbys. Wondering just how to pull it off? Look no further. We rounded up three It-girl approved ways to show how simple it is to incorporate leopard into your everyday look.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
Shop our three outfits below.
1. LOOK FOR A MAXI DRESS
Ground a statement making maxi with a bold, solid coat, neutral boots, and a handbag. Don't forget a modern earring to complete this street-style approved look.
Shop the look: Ganni dress, $565; net-a-porter.com. & Other Stories coat, $245; stories.com. Joie boots, $478; shopbop.com. Everlane bag, $370; everlane.com. Mango earrings, $20; shop.mango.com.
2. TRY AN EASY ACCESSORY
An easy and effortless way to test out the trend is a simple accessory. An updated loafer with a bit of hardware goes a long way style-wise, and can be perfectly paired with anything from skirts to jeans.
Shop the look: Uniqlo sweater, $20 (originally $30); uniqlo.com. H&M skirt, $50; hm.com. Topshop shoes, $48; topshop.com. Diane von Furstenberg bag, $448; dvf.com. Halogen earrings, $19; shop.nordstrom.com.
3. ADD A STRUCTURED BLAZER
Any It-Girl approved wardrobe needs a great blazer. Go for the instant cool factor by pairing a printed version with denim and an of-the-moment boot style.
Shop the look: Velvet blazer, $307; mytheresa.com. Frame jeans, $229; frame-store.com. Dr. Martens boots, $145; drmartens.com. TL-180 bag, $658; clubmonaco.com. Ann Taylor necklace, $50; anntaylor.com.