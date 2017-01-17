Solved: How to Wear Your Festive Holiday Pieces in the Spring

New Year's Eve may be long over, but let’s put off storing away your holiday wardrobe. I’m talking about those metallic party shoes, that ornamental clutch, even that sequin mini dress—yes, leave them out! Because believe it or not, there’s ample opportunity there for post-NYE dressing. All it takes is some good ol’ texture mixing or the addition of some standout pieces to freshen up an otherwise festive piece. Scroll through for 7 chic ways to rethink and revamp your holiday wardrobe for the spring. Because after all, don’t you believe in second chances?