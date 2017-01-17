Solved: How to Wear Your Festive Holiday Pieces in the Spring

New Year's Eve may be long over, but let’s put off storing away your holiday wardrobe. I’m talking about those metallic party shoes, that ornamental clutch, even that sequin mini dress—yes, leave them out! Because believe it or not, there’s ample opportunity there for post-NYE dressing. All it takes is some good ol’ texture mixing or the addition of some standout pieces to freshen up an otherwise festive piece. Scroll through for 7 chic ways to rethink and revamp your holiday wardrobe for the spring. Because after all, don’t you believe in second chances?
1. Statement earrings
Give your statement earrings a Casual Friday update with relaxed denim and a minimalist bag.
2. LITTLE BLACK DRESS
Your classic LBD gets a night-on-the-town makeover with tights and a pair of quirky lace-up flats.
3. Evening heels
Pro tip: Dress down your evening heels with of-the-moment jeans and a menswear-inspired top for that sexy, but subtle date night look.
4. Ornamental bag
Turn your fancy evening bag into a statement piece by going understated with the rest of your look. A simple jumpsuit and some sensible flats will do the trick.
5. Sequin dress
Reimagine this NYE dress as a standout top and style it with sleek trousers and low-key accessories. It's proportion-play at its finest.
6. Party Flats
Refresh metallic flats with a playful dress and whimsical bag.
7. Velvet pieces
When it comes to velvet, your best move is mixing in other textures. Try denim and wool in light shades to keep the look spring-forward.
