5 Ways to Make a Turtleneck Bodysuit Your Secret Style Weapon

Give me an item of clothing that “goes with everything,” and I’ll give you an eye roll. Really? Everything? Sweatpants and party dresses? Heels or sneakers? Seems like a mighty tall claim to make.
But in the case of the black turtleneck bodysuit, consider me convinced. Neither undergarment nor traditional shirt, the style is subtle enough to wear under anything, yet polished enough to stand on its own; meanwhile, the fit could not be more flattering, the color more versatile, or the silhouette more timeless. It’s a game-changer, one of our fashion assistants (and the shopping genius who found us these amazing ASOS jeans), Callie Turner, passionately said at a recent fashion team meeting before launching into long list of outfit suggestions. Here, five perfect ones—for every scenario!—worth trying right now.
-
1. Elevate faded blues
For when you want to wear your favorite jeans, but not in a way that says you came straight from an ice cream and Stranger Things marathon. Keep things moving in an elegant direction with a classic khaki trench and matching flats—so Audrey Hepburn!—up top.
Shop the look: Alexander Wang jeans, $295; net-a-porter.com. H&M trench, $70; h&m.com. Wolford bodysuit, $250; net-a-porter.com. Zara flats, $70; zara.com.
-
2. Slip on some sweats
With a streamlined roll neck peeking beneath, a slouchy great tracksuit and sneakers are better suited to a casual coffee date than crunches at the gym. Viva la athleisure!
Shop the look: Nike sweatpants, $90; net-a-porter.com. Wolford bodysuit, $250; net-a-porter.com. Nike hooded top, $120; net-a-porter.com. adidas by Stella McCartney sneakers, $170; shopbop.com.
-
3. Repurpose a going-out cami
The Saturday night staple goes straight into the work week with the help of a covered up collarbone and tailored trousers. Accessories should be based on your dress code: playful, personality-filled add-ons for lower key offices; in more conservative environments, stick to simple shapes and neutral colors.
Shop the look: Wolford bodysuit, $250; net-a-porter.com. Organic by John Patrick camisole, $110; organicbyjohnpatrick.com. Elizabeth & James trousers, $350; net-a-porter.com. Gucci slippers, $695; net-a-porter.com.
-
4. Mix in an embellished midi
An equally sophisticated (but far less expected!) alternative to a cocktail dress, this one can be made more or less fancy with different heels and jewelry. Blocky ankle-strap heels and metallic drop earrings hit a nice note in the middle.
Shop the look: Kenneth Jay Lane clip on earrings, $55; net-a-porter.com. ASOS pointed toe shoe with block heel, $90; asos.com. Wolford bodysuit, $250; net-a-porter.com. Brock Collection skirt, $850; modaoperandi.com.
-
5. Layer creatively
All it takes to reinvent a statement cut-out or asymmetrical neckline is a hint of fabric peeking beneath (for a more casual option, go for a one-shoulder top). Give the ensemble additional depth by letting the mixed textures show from under a long overcoat.
Shop the look: Beaufille dress, $850; net-a-porter.com. Wolford bodysuit, $250; net-a-porter. 3.1 Phillip Lim mules, $475; shopbop.com. Topshop wool coat, $150; topshop.com.
-
Now, Let's Stock up
Whether you're looking to spend a little or a lot, we've found a killer option in every price range.
1. Wolford bodysuit, $250; net-a-porter.com 2. Theory bodysuit, $160; net-a-porter.com 3. Boohoo bodysuit, $14; boohoo.com