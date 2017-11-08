How to Build the Ultimate Vintage-Inspired Wardrobe, According to Paul McCartney's Stylist

When it comes to vintage shopping, it can be tricky to find pieces that perfectly toe the line between old-school glamour and grandma’s closet. Because while you don’t want to buy anything too costume-y, you also don’t want to end up with an outdated look that should have stayed back in its decade of inception. Luckily, there are pros out there who know just what you need to curate the ultimate vintage-inspired wardrobe. And no one does it better than celebrity stylist Liz Meyer.

Back in 2003, she opened her own Chicago-based vintage shop, Silver Moon, sourcing bridal, cocktail, and evening wear dating all the way back to the 1890s. Over the years, Meyer has continued to split her time between touring with rock star clients like Paul McCartney and filling her store with retro discoveries. Now, she’s taken the next step in her vintage journey by launching Circa, a line of period-inspired pieces she designed along with her husband, Andy. Available at silvermoonvintage.com, the first four-piece collection features two faux fur wraps (one pictured below), a beaded top, and a cropped cape, all available in multiple color options. “We were really inspired by the stylish women in our lives,” Meyer recently told InStyle, giving us her step-by-step guide to vintage shopping, below. “Every piece is fashioned and named after a stylish woman, including our moms and my great aunt.”

For Meyer, designing a line of glamorous beaded and faux fur pieces was a change of pace from her styling career. “I mainly work with men, so I’m dealing with a very masculine and more tailored silhouette,” she said. “Then I get to come home and express more of my feminine side while dealing with brides and working with lacy, beaded, fun, frilly things.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I love working with fashion icons and seeing how the celebrity clients I've worked with have started trends in fashion history,” she added, of her high-profile muses. “I currently work with Paul McCartney, and he makes you better at your craft. When we’re coming up with looks, we tend to do modern versions of Beatles-type slim silhouettes from the ’60s. In general, though, once you find a style that works, you can enhance it and add trends here and there. But sometimes when something works, it just works. It becomes your signature look and that's really exciting, as well.” Scroll down for 7 of her best tips for nailing your own signature retro look.