How to Wear a Silky Camisole Like It's 2016

If you asked me to speak on silk camisoles two years ago, I’d have painted a bejeweled, over-tanned tale of the early aughts. It would start with the ladies of Laguna Beach (those innocent days when, siiigh, people still associated Speidi with the superhero), wearing the cut extra long with flared jeans and flip-flops, and veer to peak-O.C. Misha Barton in a newsboy cap. There’d be a few mentions of Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan clubbing—a hot pink bra peeking beneath their dangerously low necklines—before declaring satin-y spaghetti strap tops over, done, dead.
But the style’s real glory days? Turns out those were yet to come. The coolest of cool girls have been revamping the dated design’s image this summer and, indeed, even this former naysayer likes what she sees. To wit: Emily Ratajkowski, spotted effortlessly balancing the sex appeal of a slinky negligee top with stiff and faded ‘90s-style jeans last spring, and the chic come hitherness of the Hadid sisters’ go-to cami/choker formula. Factor in Kendall Jenner, elevating a lace-trimmed yellow number from Gucci with a black mini skirt and matching booties on Jimmy Kimmel, and suddenly the recycled trend feels totally new.
Let’s make sure the rest of our outfits do, too. Here, courtesy of the InStyle market team’s styling wizardry, three perfect ways to revamp your approach to the look.
-
1. On The Town
Where your 2006 self would finish her camisole outfit with bootcut denim (bless her heart), an elegant midi-length skirt feels far more of-the-moment. Mix-and-match punchy, personality-filled accessories—like a printed clutch and lace-up metallic sandals—to put your own stamp on the finished ensemble.
Shop the look: J.Crew cami, $30 (originally $60); jcrew.com. Tibi skirt, $375; tibi.com. Tabitha Simmons shoes, $645; net-a-porter.com. Zara bag, $40; zara.com.
-
2. Weekend Adventures
Structured off-duty staples in this season’s coolest silhouettes (we’re looking at you, kick flares and bombers) not only dress a lingerie-inspired top down, but give it a modern twist. To create flattering curves, always tuck.
Shop the look: The Great jeans, $265; matchesfashion.com. Topshop jacket, $95; topshop.com. Bauble Bar earrings, $28; baublebar.com. The Kooples cami, $189; stylebop.com. Nike sneakers, $130; nike.com. L.A. Hearts backpack, $28 (originally $40); pacsun.com.
-
3. Office Hours
It’s time to give that white oxford a breather. In rich jewel tones, especially, a thin-strapped tank is equally sophisticated (but twice as special).
Shop the look: Theory jacket, $475; theory.com. Theory pants, $275; theory.com. Raey cami, $143; matchesfashion.com. Clare V. bag, $499; clarev.com. Stuart Weitzman shoes, $375; stuartweitzman.com.