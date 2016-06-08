3 Cool Ways to Wear a Hawaiian Shirt

Often reserved for luaus on the tropical islands themselves, the Hawaiian shirt isn’t known for its natural cool factor. Yet the sometimes questionable vacation top has been making a comeback recently on the likes of Jared Leto, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, and Orlando Bloom. But why should we let the guys have all the fun? Much like a feminine floral print, the Hawaiian shirt is an easy way to inject color and pattern into your wardrobe this summer—and let’s be honest, it conjures beach vibes, whether you are sitting seaside or not.

Rather than wearing the piece over a bikini or with denim cut-offs—though that surely is acceptable—we took three different styles of the top and pieced together a trio of cool new looks, from polished to sporty to casual.

For a sophisticated take, try wearing the boxy blouse with sweeping wide-leg culottes washed in cream and accessorize with dramatic silk-threaded drop earrings and a sultry red sandal that picks up the color in your top. If you’re feeling sporty, an acid wash denim wrap skirt and white sneakers is a no-think option. Just add an athletic watch and oversize woven tote to continue the easy vibe. And if you are heading to the beach, slip on a pair of bleached white overalls and brown leather sandals. It’s unexpected, but it’s so bonfire-appropriate.

Go on and say aloha to the Hawaiian shirt this summer.

Polished

Shop the look: House of Holland shirt, $228 (originally $380); net-a-porter.com. Tibi culottes, $525; tibi.com. Les Bonbons earrings, $275; fivestoryny.com. Lauren Ralph Lauren bag, $198; bloomingdales.com. Ann Taylor sandals, $138; anntaylor.com.

Sporty

Shop the look: RJC shirt, $40; amazon.com. Sandy Liang skirt, $445; stylebop.com. H&M bag, $20 (originally $35); hm.com. Apple watch sport, $299; apple.com. Cos sneakers, $135; cosstores.com.

Casual

Shop the look: Hawaiian Shirt Company shirt, $34; hawaiishirtcompany.com. Gap overalls, $80; gap.com. Trademark multi-bangle, $168; trade-mark.com. Sophie Hulme bag, $765; sophiehulme.com. American Eagle Outfitters sandals, $35; ae.com.