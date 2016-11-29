How to Wear Fishnet Tights Like a Celebrity

Much like over-the-knee boots, fishnet tights get a bad rap. For so long, we've been conditioned to think of them as cheap or tacky, acceptable only as club-wear or as part of a Halloween costume. Fishnets conjure up many adjectives, but chic? Not really the first to come to mind. Until now.

A handful of celebrities are looking to change that perception (Gwen Stefani has been pioneering it for awhile—she wears them with literally anything). It all boils down to what you pair them with: Opt for a respectable LBD, like Gwyneth Paltrow here, and not, say, a crop top and denim cut-offs. And while openwork tights are purely decorative, seeing as how they don't serve any function other than to add texture, it's important to understand their nuanced effects—a finer mesh will yield an understated look, an open net will up the drama.

Need celebrity proof? Scroll down to see how a few have styled their fishnets, and then shop similar tights to get the look for yourself.