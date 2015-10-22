3 Ways to Pull Off Denim Culottes

There's no question that the resurgence in '70s styles has made an impact on denim trends, given the upswing in flares (both sweeping bell bottoms and kicky cropped ones) and slouchier fits for fall. More recently though, jeans have gone a step further, taking the form of culottes, aka fashion's favorite shin-grazing alternative to skirts. NYDJ denim expert and Hollywood power stylist Cristina Ehrlich names denim gauchos as the style that all her clients, who include Allison Williams, Amy Adams, and Margot Robbie, are asking for.
"I think we're going to see a lot of them at events and even on the red carpet," Ehrlich tells InStyle, calling out the Rachel Comey wide-leg styles that sparked the trend. "They almost look like boatman jeans—they're wide throughout the whole leg and they sit high up on the waist."
The only problem most people encounter with denim gauchos, Ehrlich reveals, is what to wear on top. Her advice? "Anything cropped to accentuate and show off the waist. It's a way to balance the wide bottom. And you can wear them with a clean pump or a cute ballet flat."
We heeded her words of wisdom and put together three outfits that promise to deliver on denim gaucho-wearability IRL.
1. For Casual Fridays at Work
For denim at the office, eschew anything distressed in favor of clean lines and tailored hems. Further elevate it with a cropped button-down (and a fitted blazer for good measure), delicate earrings, and classic black pumps.
Shop the look: H&M shirt, $10; hm.com. J. Crew blazer, $198; jcrew.com. Maje jeans, $285; maje.com. BaubleBar earrings, $32; baublebar.com. Everlane tote, $325; everlane.com. Manolo Blahnik pumps, $595; manoloblahnik.com.
2. For Weekend Brunch
Give denim gauchos a chic Parisian-inspired spin with a striped knit and adorable ballet flats.
Shop the look: Zara sweater, $26; zara.com. Steve J & Yoni P, $270; net-a-porter.com. Miansai cuff, $200; miansai.com. Rebecca Minkoff purse, $275; rebeccaminkoff.com. J. Crew flats, $148; jcrew.com.
3. For Date Night
Pull together two sweet pieces—a swingy off-the-shoulder top and bow-cinching denim culottes—with a tough moto jacket and sexy-chic accessories.
Shop the look: Tibi top, $450; tibi.com. Ulla Johnson jeans, $207; madewell.com. Mango jacket, $100; mango.com. Jules Smith choker, $98; shopbop.com. Vince clutch, $295; vince.com. Zara heels, $70; zara.com.