7 Celebrities to Convince You to Buy an Army Jacket for Fall

Army green cargo jackets aren't, by any means, new to the outerwear scene. But the fact that the utilitarian trend is having a major runway moment (as seen throughout the 3.1 Phillip Lim and Marni fall collections and Alexandre Vauthier's couture line-up), has given it the sartorial ammunition it needs to move up the ranks and become one of this season's It jackets. The squad of army-jacket-wearing celebrities helps, too.
All together, they comprise a very chic platoon, trooping through the streets armed with their cargos to battle unexpected chilly breezes. Individually, each star has styled the army jacket to fit her personal MO. From throwing it over a classic tee-and-cut-offs combo, a la Kendall Jenner, or using it to give a sexy bra look some badass appeal (that's you, Demi Lovato), scroll through to see seven celebrity-approved ways to style your army green jacket this fall.
1. Lily Collins
The best way to leave bootcamp? With an army jacket thrown over your ab-baring workout separates (yes, flaunt that six-pack).
2. Kate Moss
Break up all-black monotony with an army green cargo jacket (do it the Kate Moss way and layer a printed shirt underneath for good measure).
3. Kendall Jenner
When your limbs are as long as Jenner's, you want to flaunt them as much as you can (weather permitting, of course). Expose your legs with tiny cut-offs, but cover up everywhere else with a couple of fall's top trends: an army jacket and velvet booties.
4. Rooney Mara
Mara on the red carpet: Victorian goth. Mara on the streets: a cool girl with a sporty-slash-utilitarian twist.
5. Demi Lovato
Wearing a bra as a top (a styling note that's trending to become of the biggest takeaways from the spring 2017 collections) can seem too out-there, but when layered under an army jacket? Badass and sexy at the same time.
6. Alessandra Ambrosio
Bring a '70s-inspired suede mini skirt into the 21st century with a few simple add-ons: a cargo jacket, a simple white tee, a gold-plated choker, and fun sandals.
7. Kim Kardashian
Take the Kim K route and shamelessly show off your curves with a nude shapewear-like bodysuit. But definitely—definitely—shrug on a knee-grazing army jacket before you step foot outdoors, because public decency and all.