How to Store Your Summer Clothes the Right Way

It may not be rocket science, but listen: There’s a lot more to storing your summer clothes than just simply putting them away. While we wish we could just dump all of our little crop tops and bikinis into a box and kick them under the bed to make way for all of our fall hauls, truth is those suckers are going to be stuck there for at least the next six months—and a lot can happen in six months. Moths, permanently set wrinkles, sun damage, and even (yikes!) mold. But hey, all of that can be avoided with just a few quick tips.

Sit back, grab a notebook and pen, and start taking notes. Consider this a crash course in Storing Summer Clothing 101.

Downsize

Take this as an opportunity to downsize. Sort through and donate, sell, or consign clothing you haven’t been feeling this past season, Kondo style.

Launder Your Clothes

Obviously you’re not going to store that extra sweaty tank top from last night’s yoga sesh without throwing it in the wash first. But you should definitely consider washing all the clothes you’re putting away even if they seem clean, because pro tip: You never know what could be on your clothes, and pests are more attracted to food and sweat than the actual fabric itself. Oh, and P.S. Any stains (no matter how small) can set and discolor your well loved garment. No, thank you!

Location, Location, Location

Don’t store your clothes in the attic, the garage, or the basement because mildew. Avoid direct sunlight, too, as it can fade your garments. Do place in a clean, dry, dark place with good ventilation.

Get Yourself a Good Container

Ditch the cardboard boxes (pests are attracted to the glue) and go for transparent plastic storage bins with tight fitting lids. And while we’re at it, ditch those plastic dry cleaner bags, too. Instead, opt for a proper garment bag as those thin plastic ones can produce moisture, thus inviting mold and mildew. A suitcase you’re not planning to use isn’t a bad container either.

Choose the Right Hanger

Wrinkles are the enemy. To avoid them, make sure to store your more delicate or structured items on padded hangers (and say goodbye to wire hangers), hang skirts by the waistband with skirt hangers, and hang trousers by the hem or cuff to avoid settling creases.

Protect Against Moths

Moth prevention. It’s a real thing. You could go the traditional route and purchase some mothballs, or go the more natural route and store your clothing with cedar wood. Whichever method, just make sure the mothballs and cedar wood don’t have direct contact with your garments and make sure your clothes are in a closed container.