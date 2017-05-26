6 Must-Haves to Refresh the Boho Trend

The bohemian trend is having another revival and we are falling for the rich colors and fabrics that designers are offering and new styling tricks the street style set are picking up on.

What is the key to mastering this modern look? Incorporate a few new fundamental staples into your every day closet that will keep you looking fresh and feminine all season long.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Find our top 6 essentials below and get ready for a summer (wardrobe) of love!

VIDEO: What Does Your Favorite Color Say About You?