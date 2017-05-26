6 Must-Haves to Refresh the Boho Trend

The bohemian trend is having another revival and we are falling for the rich colors and fabrics that designers are offering and new styling tricks the street style set are picking up on.
What is the key to mastering this modern look? Incorporate a few new fundamental staples into your every day closet that will keep you looking fresh and feminine all season long.
Find our top 6 essentials below and get ready for a summer (wardrobe) of love!
1. THE ROBE COAT
Whether you choose a silky kimono style or full on brocade, the robe coat will give even the simplest of underpinnings contemporary flair.
Zara | $149
2. THE SILK PAJAMA PANT
A wide leg trouser in sumptuous silk is an effortless wardrobe basic that can be styled for day or night. A great stripe pattern really packs a punch in beautiful jewel tones.
Kate Moss for Equipment | $207 (originally $295)
3. THE MIDI DRESS
The new hem length to try is definitely the midi skirt (simply put - hitting mid calf). Try a romantic lace that will float with ease in the summer breeze.
Maje | $417 (originally $595)
4. THE RUFFLE BLOUSE
For a new take on the classic peasant blouse, choose a top with tiers of playful ruffles. A soft chambray feels totally fresh and looks great with white denim for a modern approach.
See by Chloe | $141 (originally $202)
5. THE STATEMENT EARRING
A geometric shape updates your run-of-the-mill eclectic earring and makes a bold statement in bright gold finish.
Lele Sadoughi | $230
6. THE VELVET SANDAL
This perfect slide proves that velvet is not just for winter. Slip into a pair in soft blush with soft twists that will become your go-to all summer long.
Raye | $150