InspiredByInStyle: See How Reader of the Week Nataša Jovanovic Rocks Pajama Chic

We've all wished we could take on the world in our PJs from time to time and now, thanks to the pajama-dressing trend, we can. As "Modern Muse" Selena Gomez shows us in InStyle's March issue, don't sleep on the silk set trend. Reader of the week Nataša Jovanovic took note, and rocked similar matching separates for a day at work. "This bright, breezy matching PJ set dials me into the beachy, chill Cali vibe," she says. "Adding bright pumps makes it perfect Los Angeles office attire." All it takes is a little step outside of your sartorial comfort zone to step into a seriously fashionable one.

