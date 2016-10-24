The Beginner's Guide to Mastering Monochromatic Looks

Anyone can wear head-to-toe black—it's safe, it's fast, it's easy. It's also been done. The only other way to achieve the same chic effect, but in an unexpected way is to dabble in literally any other color on the spectrum. You can channel Lupita Nyong'o and go bold and wonderfully bright with fuchsia or siren red, or you can dial it down with muted shades, a la Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

It's scary—we get it. After so many years of being conditioned to avoid doubling or tripling up on the same color, committing to a single shade can feel like you're crossing into taboo territory. A few helpful pointers: Start with a color you're comfortable with (like navy or gray), introduce texture wherever you can to add depth and dimension, and break things up with tonal shades. To put this into action, we compiled a beginner's guide and pieced together three outfits that make monochromatism completely doable. Start shopping, below.