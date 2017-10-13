Here Are 7 Ways to Layer Your Outerwear

The cold weather doesn't have to mean you are stuck instead your fluffiest parka. We found the best way to layer up your favorite outerwear so you can stay warm and look chic even when the temps drop below zero.
Doubling up on your jackets makes for a great layering look with new silhouette shapes. Work the jacket duos during fall with a light coat and denim layer or sport them in the dead of winter with a puffer and structured wool coat.
Try your layering game out now!
VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Styled Her Jean Jacket in the Most Unexpected Way
-
1. Puffer + Structured Coat
My personal favorite; get a little crazy with your shapes and try a fun printed puffer over a classic wool coat.
Shop the look: Madewell jacket, $248; madewell.com. Zara puffer, $119; zara.com.
-
2. Fleece + Leather Jacket
Go for the street style look and wear your favorite vintage-esque leather jacket over a sporty hooded fleece.
Shop the look: Tibi jacket, $1,495; tibi.com. Patagonia fleece, $149; patagonia.com.
-
-
4. Blazer + Side Slit Jacket
You can never be too work ready, especially with this mash up; try pairing a printed coat over your classic tan blazer.
Shop the look: JCrew blazer, $178; jcrew.com. Topshop jacket, $240; topshop.com.
-
-
6. Denim Jacket + Anorak
Use different textures to put a new spin on your outerwear—denim and nylon will make for a great twosome.
Shop the look: H&M jacket, $50; hm.com. Helmut Lang Re-Edition jacket, $360; matchesfashion.com.
-
7. Puffer + Robe Coat
Add a twist to your feminine robe coat and put a sleek puffer underneath.
Shop the look: Aritzia coat, $475; aritzia.com. Aether puffer, $350; aetherapparel.com.