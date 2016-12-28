How to Layer Necklaces Like a True Street-Style Star

While model Alana Zimmer often travels the world for work, her next trip to London has nothing to do with fashion. "I'm starting a psychology internship program there," she explains. "My brother is physically and mentally challenged, so helping people is something I've always done. I’d like to focus on it in the future.” A student at New York University since 2015, the Ontario native, who was discovered in high school at an East Side Mario’s, Canada’s answer to the Olive Garden, has become one of the industry’s busiest and brainiest players, balancing gigs with brands like DVF and Madewell with her course load. She also finds time to volunteer at Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, an organization near her home in Manhattan’s East Village that helps feed the homeless.
The neighborhood’s stellar thrifting scene is another draw: “I just got this amazing vintage Halston dress for only $100! The saleslady gave me a discount because someone had ripped out the label.” As for looks at today’s shoot? “I loved that they were chic and minimal. It’s what I would wear every day in my ideal life.” Not that she’s lacking in the wardrobe department. Zimmer’s constant stream of inspired ensembles has made her a bona fide street-style star. “Even if I go to school, I’m not wearing sweatpants with holes in them. I like being put-together.”
Styled by Sam Broekema.
1. Varying Lengths
Shop the look: Nina Ricci dress; matchesfashion.com for similar style. Marco Bicego choker, bloomingdales.com for similar style. Sidney Garber necklace, $22,400; barneys.com.
2. A MATCHING SET
Shop the look: Sportmax dress, matchesfashion.com for similar style. Cartier necklace, $19,900; cartier.com. Cartier necklace, $37,300; cartier.com.
Beauty beat: For a sheer veil of coverage that still allows your skin to look like skin, pro Daniel Martin suggests Honest Beauty's Honestly Luminizing Liquid Foundation, $36; ulta.com.
3. PLAYFUL CHARMS
Shop the look: Fendi top, $750; saksfifthavenue.com. Fendi trousers, $1,450; saksfifthavenue.com. Wasson Fine hoop and pin necklace, $1,300; wassonfine.com. Chopard heart necklace, $2,660; chopard.com. Tacori double lariat, $1,990; tacori.com.
4. TANGLED ASSORTMENT
Shop the look: Chloé blouse, $2,595; chloe.com. Chloé leather and brass necklace, matchesfashion.com for similar style. Marco Bicego necklace (under blouse), $10,530; neimanmarcus.com. David Yurman chain, davidyurman.com. Effy Jewelry diamond and 14K white gold necklace, $1,498 (originally $2,995); effyjewelry.com.
5. LOOPED IN
Shop the look: DKNY dress, $688; farfetch.com. Pandora Jewelry short necklace, pandora.com for similar style. Charlotte Chesnais necklaces, lyst.com for similar style.
6. CHOKER STACKS
Shop the look: Carolina Herrera shirt, $594 (originally $990); neimanmarcus.com. EF Collection rose gold choker, $3,525; efcollection.com. Gabriel & Co. pendant necklace, $540, gabrielny.com. Deborah Pagani diamond and white gold necklace, $26,000; barneys.com.
Beauty beat: Martin highlighted the high points of Zimmer's face with a Dior Flash Luminizer Radiance Booster Pen, $40; sephora.com.
Hair: Cameron Rains for The Wall Group. Makeup: Daniel Martin for The Wall Group. Manicure: Yuko Wada for Atelier Management.