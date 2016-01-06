What You Need to Keep Your New Year's Style Resolution

New year, new you, right? Well, what if you don't have all the key pieces you need to ace your style resolution? We're here to help. Whether you resolved to revamp your workwear wardrobe or try out the menswear-inspired trend, we've got you covered. Ahead, a complete checklist to help you start 2016 off on the right foot.

RELATED: Style Inspiration: How to Dress Like Victoria Beckham