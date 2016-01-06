What You Need to Keep Your New Year's Style Resolution

New year, new you, right? Well, what if you don't have all the key pieces you need to ace your style resolution? We're here to help. Whether you resolved to revamp your workwear wardrobe or try out the menswear-inspired trend, we've got you covered. Ahead, a complete checklist to help you start 2016 off on the right foot.
1. The Resolution: To Wear More Skirts in the Winter (Instead of Pants)
Sure, pants have the ability to keep you warmer than a skirt can, but if you shop for pencils and midis in the right fabrics (think: leather, fleece, and wool), they will keep you just as toasty. Wear them with heavy-duty tights—we love Wolford's offerings—and voilà!
Shop the look: Topshop leather skirt, $180; topshop.com. James Perse stretch-fleece skirt, $225; net-a-porter.com. J. Crew Merino wool skirt, $168; jcrew.com.
2. The Resolution: To Dress More Professionally At Work
Revamp your workwear wardrobe with timeless classics, like a wool-blend wide leg pant, a crisp button front blouse, and a sleek bootie. For an extra dose of boardroom chic, accessorize with a chunky menswear-inspired watch.
Shop the look: H&M blouse, $20; hm.com. Rag & Bone pants, $425; net-a-porter.com. Akira booties, $60; shopakira.com. Nixon watch, $200; shopbop.com.
3. The Resolution: To Buy a Coat That Will Actually Keep You Warm
We know how hard it can be to resist a beautiful brocade or silk-blend topper, but a warm puffer is a wardrobe essential. Invest in one now and wear it forever.
Shop the look: Moncler, $1,709; moncler.com
4. The Resolution: To Wear More Color
Start with a graphic, colorful accessory, like this rich pump, which plays on burgundy, powder pink, and black. From there, pull out the piece's softest hue for a tonal play—but don’t wear the shade from head-to-toe. Instead, opt for a different tone within the same color family, like this cinnamon-hued sweater.
Shop the look: J. Crew sweater, $88 (originally $90); jcrew.com. DKNY pants, $213 (originally $355); stylebop.com. Gianvito Rossi pumps, $612 (originally $875); mytheresa.com.
5. The Resolution: To Give Menswear-Inspired Style a Go
If the menswear-inspired trend intimidates you, it's important to know that fit is everything. Seek out tuxedo separates that hug your frame for a sexy, ultra-flattering look. For an extra dose of femininity, style your suit with a come-hither shoe.
Shop the look: Reiss jacket, $322 (originally $465); reiss.com. Reiss pants, $150 (originally $245); reiss.com. Zara pumps, $90; zara.com.
6. The Resolution: To Step Up Your Sneaker Game
If you have a hankering for a pair of not-so-basic sneakers, but the idea of bold kicks scare you, opt for a style doused in a moody color or a classic print. Both will pack a punch without going over-the-top.
Shop the look (from top): Lacoste, $62 (originally $125); bloomingdales.com. Vince, $295; shopbop.com. Nike, $115; net-a-porter.com.
7. The Resolution: To Wear Prints Like a Pro
To cure your pattern-phobia, play with prints in the same color family. Blues and blacks play well together as do stripes and florals. Metallic extras complement the look, too. We love a gunmetal shoe paired with cool shades.
Shop the look: Tibi pullover, $365; tibi.com. Mango pants, $50 (originally $70); mango.com. Manolo Blahnik pumps, $735; neimanmarcus.com.