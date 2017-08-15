Get Selena Gomez's Cool, Feminine Look from Our September Cover

September cover star, Selena Gomez knows a thing or two about looks that are equally feminine and sexy. Mixing pink and black in a modern way is the perfect way to do it. Think pretty puffy sleeves, tailored pants, and touches of silver. Keep things a bit minimal with silver jewelry (pearls work great, too) and let the fabric on the bag make the statement. Ground it with metallic heels—a sturdy heel shape keeps it super wearable.

VIDEO: See Selena Gomez Posing for InStyle's September 2017 Cover

Scroll through and shop pieces to channel Selena Gomez on InStyle's September 2017 cover.