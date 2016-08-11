How to Find the Best Jeans for Every Body Type

Here at InStyle, we understand the power of a really good pair of jeans. A proper fitting pair of baby blues can instantly change your mood, making you feel more confident and even a little sexy. However, finding that life-changing pair of jeans can be extremely difficult if you’re not built like a supermodel. (But even they have a tough time finding jeans that are long enough for their gazelle-like legs.)
The real world of women and our varied bodies is not like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants—there isn’t one magic pair that will work for all of us. So over the past few weeks we’ve set out to crack the code on that “perfect pair” for a variety of body types. We sourced fit and silhouette tips from some of our favorite denim brands—AG, Lucky Brand, Ayr, and more—to find the best jeans for your body.
From big butts to large thighs, long torsos and long legs, we found a variety of denim options cut to flatter your best features.
-
1. LONG TORSOS
Women with long torsos aren’t necessarily tall; they just have a longer midsection, which makes finding a proper pair of denim that sits comfortably on their hips can be hard to come by. In this case, look for super high-rise styles or those with a longer inseam.
-
2. Tall
For taller women, finding a jean that doesn’t leave you with an awkward foot-to-ankle gap isn’t easy without a trip to a specialty shop. Our experts suggest looking for jeans that come in extra long styles as well as cropped styles that are shorter on purpose.
-
3. Short Torsos
As a woman with a smaller midsection, it’s important to find hip-hugging styles or those that sit lower on your waist to give you the appearance of a longer midsection.
-
4. Flat butts
Even if you weren’t blessed with Kim Kardashian-level curves, with the right denim any woman can feel like she’s got a killer backside. Look for jeans with larger pockets and those that provide more coverage to enhance your bum.
-
5. Petite
When it comes to jeans, your biggest problem is probably length, but if you’re ultra-petite you may struggle with waist sizing, too. Look for cropped cuts in dark washes that will elongate your legs.
-
6. Big Butts
When searching for a pair of jeans that properly supports and shows off your derriere—look for high-waist flares, boyfriend styles, and those with a little extra stretch.
-
7. Round Tummy
If your midsection is your biggest concern, choose a high-rise, stretch denim, or boot-cut style that covers and smoothes at the same time.
-
8. PLUS-SIZE
Mid- to high-rise silhouettes, dark washes, and jeans with plenty of stretch (god bless Lyrcra) will serve to elongate your legs and streamline your whole look.
-
9. Big Hips
As much as we envy your Shakira-like hips finding denim to fit is no easy feat. Make sure to stay away from low-rise skinny styles that will cut up your frame, and instead turn to high-rise cropped styles with ample amounts of stretch.
-
10. Large Thighs
Women with muscular thighs—we’re with you. When there's a disparity between your thighs and waist, what you often end up with is a pair of jeans you can shimmy up your legs only to end up with a huge gap when you go to zip-and-snap. Your go-to styles should be wide-leg flares and those made with a super-stretch denim.