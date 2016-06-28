The 8 Pieces You Need to Get Kiernan Shipka's Style 

Kiernan Shipka first rose to fame for her role as the young Sally Draper in Mad Men, but she has since made a name for herself for her inherently chic sartorial sensibilities off-screen—at just 16 years old. Though we suspect all that screen time spent in the '60s must have inspired the starlet's style, as evidenced by her affinity for retro floral prints, sweet frilly finishes, and darling silhouettes. Her red carpet formula? Short hemlines with Peter Pan collars and precocious platforms for a statement that's equally wild and wearable.

For the finishing touch, dab a sponge in moisturizer before applying base, then layer highlighter on top of cheeks to achieve a youthful dewy freshness (our pick: Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentre, $28; target.com). Oh, and a warm and charming poise to pull it together.