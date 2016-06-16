The 9 Pieces You Need to Get Alexa Chung's Cool It-Brit Style

There's a reason Alexa Chung is a favorite among street-style photogs on any given day. The perennial It Brit never fails to deliver an on-point, nonchalantly cool outfit that so deftly mixes both tomboy and girlie-girl elements. She keeps us on our toes with romantic English floral frocks one day and then dusted-up denim the next (we mean, she was the mastermind behind her highly successful '70s-inspired denim collab with AG, after all). All of this is why she's our modern muse for the month.
To emulate her look, say yes to her idiosyncratic mix and up the appeal with dynamic extras, like saucer-size shades and glam-rock booties. As for beauty, tousled hair and lived-in liner are musts. Give your lash lines a swipe, then smudge the black ink with a cotton swab (our pick: Eyeko liner, $20; eyeko.com).
Charmed, for sure.
1. Karen Walker Sunglasses
Karen Walker available at nordstrom.com | $320
2. Elizabeth and James Top
Elizabeth and James available at farfetch.com | $177 (originally $295)
3. Rebecca Taylor Dress
Rebecca Taylor available at rebeccataylor.com | $575
4. Lizzie Fortunato Necklace
Lizzie Fortunato available at intermixonline.com | $480
5. AG Jeans Shirt
AG Jeans available at agjeans.com | $104 (originally $148)
6. White House Black Market Purse
White House Black Market available at whitehouseblackmarket.com | $88
7. Shoshanna Dress
Shoshanna available at neimanmarcus.com | $590
8. Stella McCartney Skirt
Stella McCartney available at harrods.com | $433
