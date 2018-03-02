How to Dress for St. Patrick's Day Without Looking Like A Bowl of Lucky Charms

Sure, you could pile on shamrock necklaces or throw on a rainbow shirt. But who wants to walk around looking like a box of Lucky Charms? We're finally on board with the fanny pack movement and got that weird sneaker trend down pat. But figuring how to dress for St. Patrick's day ... not so easy.
This year, forget all of the holiday cliches and try something you'd actually wear on a normal day of the year. Take a cue from some of our favorite street style stars, and try these styling tricks, below.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
-
1. Add a festive hat
A beret is forever in style no matter the color. Just ask Dior.
$19
-
2. Try a green neutral
For those looking for a subtle St. Patrick's Day outfit, remember khaki is a green, too.
$100 (Originally $150)
-
3. Go for Stripes
Head to the office party in a dress that incorporates the festive color.
$495
-
4. Don't be afraid to match
Grab a matching set and add even more colors with a fun jacket.
$28
-
5. Opt for something plaid
Keep things subtle with a pair of plaid trousers.
$21 (Originally $34)
-
6. Use your outerwear
Let your jacket do all of the talking.
$119
-
7. Try a new trend
Don't forget to mix your favorite trends into your look—like pleats or voluminous sleeves.
$595
-
8. Explore neon shades
Don't be shy. Standout with electric green for St. Patrick's Day.
$88
-
9. Think ... small
No need to go crazy. An eye-catching shoe is just enough.
$79
-
10. Thing...big!
Even if it's just a green blazer with jeans, you'll look chic.
$56
-
11. Go full athleisure
Dress them up. Dress them down. Either way, you'll look cute in green track pants.
$31
-
12. Accessorize
It's OK to stick to a mostly green outfit for St. Patrick's Day. But try breaking things up with unexpected accessories.
$103
-
13. Don't forget your sunnies
Shades count, too. Try a cat-eye shape.
$240
-
14. Take it easy
Throw on a cute wrap dress and call it a day. This isn't rocket science.
$20
-
15. Own Your Puffer Jacket
It might be chilly, so test out a chic puff coat.
$98
-
16. Experiment with materials
Leather fabrics are always a good call, even if it's faux.
$45